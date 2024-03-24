6 in Reverse 1999: Skill overview, best teammates, and more

6 in Reverse 1999 is an upcoming Arcanist in the Phase Two update of version 1.4. Players will be able to summon him on the banner, Seeker in the Cave, at an increased drop rate. He is an Intelligence Afflatus Arcanist with Purify, Debuff, and Support tags. His kit specializes in granting buffs and debuffs to allies, while dealing impressive Mental damage.

6 also gains Eureka, using it to deal increased damage with his Ultimate and provide Incantation Empowerment I status effects to allies. As a support, he can fit in most teams and carry the team to victory.

Let’s look at 6’s skills, teammates, and whether he is worth pulling in Reverse 1999.

6 in Reverse 1999: Skills overview and analysis

Like Arcanist 37 in Reverse 1999, 6 also accumulates Eureka, but uses it to buff allies and deal increased damage. His Ultimate, The Revelation, and Discipline basic incantation skills are the sources of damage. Additionally, Discipline inflicts debuffs on enemies. His other basic skill, Duty, grants various buffs to allies.

Below is the skills overview of 6 in Reverse 1999:

The Revelation (Ultimate): This Ultimate skill deals damage to one target and additional Mental damage for every Stats Down, Neg Status, or Control Status on enemies. If 6 has six or more Eureka stacks, he consumes six to deal increased Mental damage. The damage can increase up to four times.

Discipline (basic): This is 6's debuff incantation skill, which damages two enemies. 6 also gains one Eureka if he has four or less stacks. He applies two random statuses from his Collection of Debuff for two rounds.

Duty (basic): With basic incantation skill, Duty, 6 can buff a single ally. He grants two random statuses from his Collection of Buff for two rounds. Additionally, it purifies four random Stats Down, Neg Status, or Control status from the ally. If 6 has five or more Eureka, he spends five to apply Incantation Empowerment I to an ally for up to three rounds.

Explanation of 6’s status effects in Reverse 1999

Collection of Buff: This status effect contains four effects that boost Penetration Rate, Incantation Might, Mental, and Reality Defense; it also grants Vitalize I (recovers HP) and Ricochet I (reflects Genesis Damage). 6 prioritizes the effect among six, which has not been applied yet.

Collection of Debuff: This status effect contains three effects that debuff enemies’ Critical, Mental, and Reality Defense. They apply Mis-Aim (reduces Damage Bonus while attacking multiple targets), Blind (reduces Damage Bonus while attacking a single target), and Fracture I (takes additional Genesis damage when attacked). 6 prioritizes the effect among six, which has not been applied yet.

Incantation Empowerment I: This status effect grants one star to allies’ random incantation.

6 in Reverse 1999 has many valuable buffs and debuffs that are excellent tools in a battle. Since he applies them randomly, it might not be easy to manage. But after upgrading him to Insight III, he applies two random status effects from his Collection of Debuff before Ultimate lands on enemies for two rounds.

Additionally, he applies one random status effect from his Collection of Buffs to all allies for two rounds at the beginning of a round. Therefore, Timekeepers are advised to quickly upgrade his Inheritance to Insight III to pressure opponents with his buff and debuff.

6 must cast his Ultimate often to activates Insight III’s effects and inflict severe damage, which makes him an AP-greedy Arcanist. However, his debuffing and buffing ability is unmatched by any other unit, and his Ultimate can inflict up to 700% damage, which increases if the enemy is under negative statuses

itionally, he gains one Eureka passively at Insight I if one ally has four or more Stats Down, Pos Status, or Counter. These traits make 6 one of the robust support charactes in Reverse 1999 - worth the investment.

6 in Reverse 1999: Best teammates for the supporter

Tooth Fairy is one of the best teammates for 6 in Reverse 1999. (Image via Bluepoch)

6 takes the role of a supporter in a Reverse 1999 team. He can fit in almost any team after maxing out his upgrades. Regardless of their damage type, nearly any Arcanist can take advantage of his Collection of Buffs and Collection of Debuffs. Because they increase both the Reality and Mental Defense of allies and reduce both from enemies.

6 can also restore allies’ health, give them Counter, and reduce enemies’ Damage Bonuses. Timekeepers can select any of their best healers and damage dealers to pair with 6 in Reverse 1999. He can synergize excellently with the Star-Afflatus Arcanist, 37 and Tooth Fairy.

Should you pull 6 in Reverse 1999?

It's worth pulling 6 in Reverse 1999 for his buffing and debuffing ability. (Image via Bluepoch)

Yes, 6 is definitely worth pulling because he can fit in any team composition and be the best support Arcansit for any character. Timekeepers must manage his random buffs and upgrade him to Insight III, and he will work like a lifeline for any team comp.

His kit is also a valuable tool for the Mane’s Bulletin gameplay mode, where Timekeepers fight various bosses. Additionally, he is one of the best support Arcanists for an upcoming character, Jiu Niangzi, who will debut in the Reverse 1999 version 1.6 update.

