7 most anticipated games coming to PS5 in 2024

As we venture into the year's second half, the question beckons; what are the new games coming to PS5 in 2024? After all, Sony's console had a massive first half with releases such as Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, Stellar Blade, and Final Fantasy 16 The Rising Tide expansion. Thus, PS5 owners would be hyped and looking forward to what adventures await them in the remaining half of 2024.

This list sheds light on some amazing games coming to PS5 in 2024 that you should keep an eye out on.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the author's opinions.

Seven best games coming to PS5 in 2024

1) Shin Megami Tensei 5: Vengeance

Nahobino will be making his comeback in one of the most anticipated games coming to PS5 in 2024 (Image via ATLUS)

Release Date: June 14, 2024

Atlus is going big this year, as it is set to finally bring the adventures of Nahobino and this iconic JRPG to other platforms. Titled Vengeance, this is the definitive edition of SMT 5 and not a rerelease.

From a bunch of QoL updates to a completely new story titled The Cannon of Vengeance, Shin Megami Tensei 5 Vengeance will introduce many new fans to the iconic JRPG series.

2) Metaphor ReFantazio

After years of mainline SMT and Persona games, Atlus is bringing a new IP (Image via ATLUS)

Release Date: 11 October 2024

Atlus is also set to deliver another JRPG this year, and a completely new IP on top of that. The developers started the year with Persona 3 Reload and are looking forward to ending it with Metaphor ReFantazio.

Fantazio retains the core mechanics of party-based turn-based combat and dungeon climbing of its predecessors (SMT and Persona) while adding many new features to keep you occupied on your adventure to become the king. It is a highly anticipated JRPG and one of the games coming to PS5 in 2024.

3) Black Myth Wukong

Travel to ancient China and fight as the legendary Monkey King (Image via Game Science)

Release Date: August 20, 2024

If Medieval fantasy and post-apocalyptic settings are not your thing, a soul-like adventure in a world inspired heavily by Chinese mythology could interest you. Black Myth Wukong is finally set to arrive this year as one of the most anticipated games coming to PS5 in 2024.

Based on the famous Chinese novel, Journey to the West by Wu Cheng'en, Black Myth will be a dark retelling of the Monkey King's adventure. You will face many challenges and dangers on your path to becoming a legend as Sun Wukong.

4) Star Wars Outlaws

Star Wars Outlaws (Image via Ubisoft)

Release Date: August 30, 2024.

Ubisoft is venturing into the galaxy far, far away, as instead of the traditional annual release of one of its core franchises, we will embark on an adventure across the cosmos. Star Wars Outlaws has many things going for it and it might be one of the best open-world games coming to PS5 in 2024.

Instead of the norm of playing as a Jedi or a Sith, you will instead take on the role of an Outlaw, Kay Vess, and experience a unique perspective of a distant galaxy. The game promises some iconic locations from the films and a grand adventure of heists, sabotage, and diving into the criminal underworld operating in the cosmos.

5) Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2

Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2 (Image via Saber Interactive)

Release Date: September 9, 2024.

The Warhammer franchise will be making a glorious comeback to the Imperium of Man and restoring its glorious status with the upcoming Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2.

Similar to its predecessor, you will once again don the power armor and fight the infidel tyranid hordes alongside two of your buddies to bring glory to the Emperor. If you loved Helldivers 2, then you should look forward to Warhammer 40K Space Marine 2, as it is one of the best games coming to PS5 in 2024.

6) Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater (Image via Konami)

Release Date: TBA 2024

Konami is looking to make a great comeback this year with remakes of two iconic games coming to PS5 in 2024. One of these is the Metal Gear Solid 3 remake. Dubbed MGS Delta: Snake Eater, you will once again take the mantle of the legendary Big Boss.

With the power of Unreal Engine 5, Snake Eater promises to deliver a groundbreaking visual and gameplay experience. You will be dropped right in the heart of a dangerous 1960s jungle in the Soviet Union where stealth, survival, and cunning are what stand between the world and a nuclear nightmare.

7) Silent Hill 2 Remake

Silent Hill 2 is set to make a comeback this year (Image via Konami)

Release Date: TBA 2024

MGS is not the only series that Konami is returning to. Many of us grew up venturing into the forbidden town of Silent Hill and have fond memories of fighting various horrors. When Konami unveiled the remake of the beloved Silent Hill 2, it instantly became one of the most anticipated games coming to PS5 in 2024.

Players will once again take on the role of James Sunderland, exploring the eerie town in search of his deceased wife, Mary. Get ready to embark on an adventure that involves strong elements of psychological horror and tragedy. The game is set to release later this year.