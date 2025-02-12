As soon as Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 was released, the gaming community wasted no time scouring every square inch of the two regions and studying the realistic game mechanics. While Warhorse Studios' developers spent the last few years perfecting the sequel, some areas could have been better. This is where the modding community stepped in and answered their fellow players' prayers.

We cover a few mods you could try to get the most out of your time exploring Bohemia. Note that these mods are only available on the PC version, so PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S players can't gain access.

Disclaimer: The featured mods are randomly ordered, and no criteria were used for this list.

7 best mods for Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

1) Reticles and a crosshair feature for ranged weapons

The aiming mechanics in both Kingdom Come Deliverance games are extremely complicated (Image via Deep Silver || HerrTiSo)

Mod link: Totally Unnecessary Reticle

Warhorse Studios wanted to deliver a historically accurate window to 1403 Bohemia, and it was a faithful reproduction. The developers gave the players all the tools they may want or need to survive the harsh and cruel conditions; however, they went a little too far with the lack of a reticle for bows and crossbows.

HerrTiSo set out to solve this problem by creating a mod with proper crosshairs and reticles, allowing PC players to aim easily. This mod will encourage players to use their ranged weapons more often and avoid intimate encounters with enemies.

2) Overpowered arrows and bolts

Stronger arrows paired with the reticle mod is a match made in heaven (Image via Deep Silver || Enpoping)

Mod link: X3 Damage or Overpowered Arrow and Bolt

Ranged weapons are ideal in a skirmish and for surprise attacks, with the reticle mod and the increased power of each bolt and arrow likely guaranteeing a swift end to your enemies. However, this mod works both ways, and enemies will have the same advantages.

You don't have to put yourself at risk by getting close to targets. The increased power can take enemies down with a few perfectly placed shots to fatal areas. Enpoping developed this mod to show how useful bows can be in a fight and to persuade players not to use their swords often.

3) Easier Combat

The combat in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 is not for the faint of heart (Image via Deep Silver || elgooG32167)

Mod Link: Only Duels and Easy Combat

Warhorse Studios caught the gaming community's attention with its directional swings, but the enemy AI can become too aggressive. Not everyone has the same skill level, and Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 doesn't hold a player's hand in combat. elgooG32167 developed this mod to make combat easier for inexperienced fighters.

This mod will help new players to keep up with their blocks and counters. This is perfect for players who are not used to directional combat.

4) Food spoils slower than normal

It is easy to forget that food can go bad in this game (Image via Deep Silver || pavelk)

Mod Link: Convenient Items

Unlike most RPGs, food quality matters in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2, and it can be spoiled in a few in-game hours. Most players rush through their inventory to ensure every bit of food is consumed, which can be a chore to monitor. This new mod will remove that problem, courtesy of pavelk.

While this mod can diminish immersion, it makes things more convenience and removes the fear of eating spoiled food. Without this mod, players will constantly check their inventory and their food's condition to prevent giving Henry food poisoning.

5) Unlimited Saving

The game doesn't allow you to save whenever you feel like it (Image via Deep Silver || EddieShoe)

Mod Link: Unlimited Saving 2

One of the worst parts about playing a massive open-world game is the risk of losing progress. While the developers offered a few ways to save, EddieShoe did better with their new mod allowing players to save without drinking Saviour Schnapps.

6) Faster harvesting

Rewatching the same animation to pick up herbs can be quite annoying (Image via Deep Silver || HerrTiSo and CryptLoad

Mod Link: Instant Herb Picking 2

When you are out in the wild, you can pick up herbs for free, which is convenient until it gets old. Normally, Henry would kneel and pick the herbs during brief cutscene plays, but the combined efforts of CryptLoad and HerrTiSo allow players to pick them instantly without watching the animation.

7) Increased carrying capacity

The economy is the major villain in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 (Image via Deep Silver || JustAnOrdinaryGuy)

Mod Link: Increased carry weight

Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 shows how Henry started from the bottom to get to where he is today, and it isn't an adventure. Players must collect coins to purchase items and other weapons, which is part of the journey and shows how far you have come. However, JustAnOrdinaryGuy felt the need to improve the economy.

Some players prefer a challenge, and this mod increases the price for certain items; haggling will be useless since the merchants are too rich and will not bend over to your persuasion.

