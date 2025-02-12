How to find St. John's wort in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 contains a handful of herbs that can be used to brew concoctions and potions. This includes St. John's wort, which is beneficial, especially if you are out in the wild with exposed wounds and cuts from a long day of fighting bandits and ruffians.

St. John's wort is not as hard to harvest. There are a few options to acquire this medicinal herb, and this guide covers all possible ways to obtain it.

Where to buy St. John's wort in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

If you refuse to scour the wilds for St. John's wort, there is a much easier and more costly option (Image via Deep Silver)

Warhorse Studios wanted to take the gaming community on a historically accurate field trip through Kingdom Come Deliverance 2. The developer wanted players to experience living in Bohemia during a civil war in 1403 and what people did to survive and get by daily. Harvesting herbs and brewing potions was common, but they wouldn't work without the right ingredients.

Fortunately, you don't have to harvest St. John's wort if you don't feel like it. You can always purchase them from apothecaries and herbalists across the Trosky and Kuttenberg regions using Groschen or barter some of your extra items.

Here are a few establishments selling St. John's wort in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2:

Herbalist Barnaby : You can buy St. John's wort from Herbalist Barnaby, among other things, including Herb Paris . The herbalist has set up shop north of the Trosky castle.

: You can buy St. John's wort from Herbalist Barnaby, among other things, including . The herbalist has set up shop Apothecaries: This is a common business establishment across the Trosky and Kuttenberg regions.

This is a common business establishment across the and regions. Aranka: This young businesswoman has a lot of useful items in her inventory up for sale, including St. John's wort. You can find her at Nomad's Camp, where you can also sell your stolen horse and train with Master Tomcat for advanced combat skills.

The suggested retail price of St. John's wort is 0.8 Groschen. However, if you think that is too high a price, you can always resort to negotiating tactics and haggling with traders. You will likely have it your way if Henry's speech skills are much higher to convince sellers easily and agree to your terms.

Where to harvest St. John's wort for free

If you are brave enough to explore the open fields of Bohemia, there are a few spots to acquire this medicinal herb without paying a fee. While this process allows you to save up Groschen, this will take a lot longer than simply walking into a shop and scrolling through a trader's inventory.

Nevertheless, here are a few spots you can visit to pick up St. John's wort:

Semine : You can explore the open fields northeast of the town, where you will find an abundance of St. John's wort.

: You can explore the open fields northeast of the town, where you will find an abundance of St. John's wort. Herbwoman Bozhena: You will first encounter this herbwoman during the Fortuna main quest, and her garden can be looted at night when no one is around.

St. John's wort is said to be found around leafy glades and clearings, which are quite common in the game. However, it would be wise to target known spots as mentioned above.

It is worth noting that these herbs need time to respawn, and you can't harvest them whenever you feel like it. You will have to wait a few in-game hours for them to grow, akin to real-life herbalism.

St. John's wort can be used to brew a handful of potions

The medicinal properties of St. John's wort can allow you to brew more potions and concoctions (Image via Deep Silver)

Often referred to as the king of medicinal herbs, St. John's wort can help you get out of tight situations. Henry of Skalitz is not a superhuman and will need some help from time to time by using strong potions and concoctions. This herb has plenty of real-life applications, and the developer didn't forget to apply them in the game.

Here are a few potions and concoctions that can be brewed with St. John's wort:

Fox : If you are a bookworm, this potion can help you read faster and increase Henry's speech.

: If you are a bookworm, this potion can help you read faster and increase Henry's speech. Hair o' the Dog : You can let Henry have a good time by being hedonistic and drinking a few beers, leading to a massive hangover. This potion can alleviate the effects and increase your character's alcohol tolerance.

: You can let Henry have a good time by being hedonistic and drinking a few beers, leading to a massive hangover. This potion can alleviate the effects and increase your character's alcohol tolerance. Bowman's Brew: This potion is useful for archers since it decreases the drain on stamina and increases your marksmanship.

Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 is available to play on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows PC.

