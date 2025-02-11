Can you cure a hangover in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2?

Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 is finally here, and the developers at Warhorse Studios are likely celebrating after its successful launch. You can share their enthusiasm by drinking some booze in-game, but that would mean waking up with a nasty hangover. Henry can be as hedonistic, but there are limitations, and drinking too much can make you do regrettable things. Fortunately, this RPG allows you to cure a hangover.

This guide covers all the possible ways to cure a hangover in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2.

How to cure a hangover in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

Henry of Skaltiz is not a hardcore drunkard, but he can try his best to hold his liquor (Image via Deep Silver)

In Kingdom Come Deliverance 2, you can purchase a variety of edibles and drinks to top off Henry's hunger meter for long journeys.

Innkeepers at taverns have an assortment of merchandise, including all sorts of alcohol that you can buy using your hard-earned Groschen or barter with your extra items. It goes without saying that the more you drink, the faster you get drunk, and you will be trading in a few hours of fleeting joy with a massive headache.

Here is a list of alcholic beverages that can be purchased off the shelf:

Wine

Cheap Wine

Fine Wine

Schnapps

Beer

Mead

After having a few rounds of these drinks, expect a massive hangover of unbelievable proportions. At the bottom left side of the screen next to Henry's health bar, there will be another meter showing how long you will be experiencing the effects of the hangover.

Similar to getting a hangover in real life, you will not be in your best condition with that lingering headache. Fortunately, there are a few ways to get rid of them, such as brewing potions or buying some off the shelf. If you plan on having a wild night by shopping for alcoholic beverages, you should consider stocking up on items to reduce the effects of a hangover immediately.

Brew or buy some potions

There are two potions that can effectively rid the negative effects of a hangover: the Hair o' The Dog and Marigold Decoction. These tonics have healing properties that can alleviate the hangover effects off of Henry. You can buy them from the apothecaries or brew a few for yourself.

Hair o' The Dog : This potion is effective against hangovers and will allow your character to get drunk slower than normal. Apothecaries have them up for sale, but this potion can be a bit expensive, especially if it is of great quality. You will have better luck brewing one with the right ingredients: 1 St John's Wort., 1 Mint, and 1 Sage.

: This potion is effective against hangovers and will allow your character to get drunk slower than normal. Apothecaries have them up for sale, but this potion can be a bit expensive, especially if it is of great quality. You will have better luck brewing one with the right ingredients: 1 St John's Wort., 1 Mint, and 1 Sage. Marigold Decoction: Similar to Hair o' The Dog, they have similar price ranges in apothecaries. It is best to brew one, especially when the required ingredients can be picked up for free in the wild: Nettle and 2 Marigold.

Be sure to have enough Groschen to buy your drinks and recovery items in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 (Image via Deep Silver)

After getting enough booze in Henry's system, the screen will be hazy. This is an accurate depiction of what people under the influence of alcohol see.

Being drunk won't do you any favors, especially if you are caught in a fight against local law enforcement, so it is best to have these potions on standby to sober up fast.

Apart from consuming the potions mentioned above, you can just take it like a champ and wait for the effects of the hangover to wear off naturally. This can be quite tricky since there are a few requirements before you can pass the time, such as being away from active combat and story missions.

Renting a room to have a safe place to lay your head in the same town wouldn't be such a bad idea, especially if you planned on getting wasted.

Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 is meant to be an accurate depiction of the medieval European lifestyle amid a civil war, and knights need to blow off some steam however they can.

Drinking alcohol is a good past time in the game. However, this doesn't mean you should neglect Henry's health and alcohol tolerance. If you have plans to get wasted, be sure to have enough potions to get rid of the negative effects as soon as possible.

