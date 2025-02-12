Can you go fishing in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2?

Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 features a vast open-world sandbox full of activities. While many key features make this sequel stand out as an immersive RPG experience, fishing is not one of them. There is no dedicated fishing mechanic in the game.

Nevertheless, this guide covers a few spots designated for obtaining fish in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2, what players can find, and how these areas fit into the bigger picture.

Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 doesn't allow you to fish

The lack of a dedicated fishing mechanic in the Kingdom Come Deliverance sequel is baffling (Image via Deep Silver)

While you can certainly use bows and crossbows to hunt down big game in the wild, you can't pick up a fishing rod to get fish from rivers, ponds, and lakes in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2's Bohemia.

It is a shame that Warhorse Studios hasn't implemented a proper fishing mechanic, especially during the era when that recreational activity could have been used as a means to generate extra income.

It would have been nice for Henry to take a break and go for a peaceful day of fishing to restock his food supply or sell to local vendors to make a quick buck.

In the first Kingdom Come Deliverance, the modding community had to get their hands dirty and ensure this feature saw the light of day. Both games have special locations called fishing spots. However, that's just about it.

You can go to these locations and try your luck, but it will only disappoint you since you can't even acquire or purchase a fishing rod, bait, and other necessary tools for the activity. While there is no way to reel fish like in other immersive role-playing games, like Red Dead Redemption 2, you can find a drying rack, a few nets, and fish traps.

How to acquire fish in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

While the game doesn't allow you to fish, you can buy one from local merchants and fishermen. You can find fishermen scattered across Trosky and Kuttenberg who will take your hard-earned Groschen in exchange for fish.

Here are a few known fishermen and where you can find them in the game:

Vidlak Pond Settlement: You will likely encounter this NPC during the Mutt side quest. Enter the house near Vidlak Lake, and you will find the fisherman and his wife inside.

You will likely encounter this NPC during the side quest. Enter the house near Vidlak Lake, and you will find the fisherman and his wife inside. Nebakov Fortress: While the fisherman is not in the fortress, you must exit the encampment and journey towards Nebakov Mill.

After finding each fisherman, you can initiate a conversation, where he will persuade you to buy his merchandise. Here are some of the items they have for sale:

Crayfish

Dried Perch

Dried Trout

Drinking Water

Herring

Perch

Smoked Perch

Smoked Trout

Trout

These items can be beneficial, especially for long journeys ahead. You can smoke, roast, boil, and pickle any of your fish to get an extra boost in nourishment. The game is all about the survival of the fittest, and it wouldn't be a bad idea to stock up on any edibles for Henry's mission.

Reason for not being able to fish in the sequel

Fishing enthusiasts would have loved a detailed and immersive fishing mechanic in the game (Image via Deep Silver)

There may be a few possible reasons why Warhorse Studios left out fishing in the Kingdom Come Deliverance sequel. Perhaps the mechanic was too complicated to figure out, or the developer wanted players to focus on exploring the open fields instead. Nevertheless, it would have been a nice touch to give players other realistic means of survival.

If you visit a fishing spot near a lake or river, Henry will speak to himself and mention how he never had the time to learn fishing in his youth. This seems to be a canonical answer as to why the feature was absent from the first game, and it wouldn't make sense for the developer to add it to the sequel. Being the son of a blacksmith, one could assume he spent most of his time in a forge.

Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 is an impressive open-world sandbox. However, not having a proper fishing mechanic is a missed opportunity. Perhaps Warhorse Studios could include this feature in future updates and expansions, especially with dedicated fishing spots already marked on the map.

