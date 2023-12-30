The MP7 in Counter-Strike 2 is well-known for its versatility, mild rate of fire, and compact form factor. It's a budget-friendly choice for players as it's considerably cheaper than other weapons. Regarding gameplay, the MP7 can deal consistent damage and is most effective when used at close to medium range. It is easier to control due to low recoil, especially when firing quickly or moving.

With MP7 skins, players may decorate the firearm to suit their preferences and give it a unique look. Plenty of visually interesting options are available, so even those on a tight budget can find something they like.

Here are the seven best skins for this submachine gun under $10.

Note: This article is subjective and solely based on the author's opinion.

7 best picks for MP7 skins in Counter-Strike 2 under $10

1) Urban Hazard

MP7 Urban Hazard (Image via Valve)

The MP7 Urban Hazard is one of the most stylish weapon skins in Counter-Strike 2. This weapon has a unique appearance due to its patterned black and dark grey camouflage. The metallic orange highlights on this SMG, however, are what set it apart.

The Factory New version of the MP7 Urban Hazard is available for $0.20, while the Field-Tested version is available for $0.072.

2) Cirrus

MP7 Cirrus (Image via Valve)

A daunting match can only be won with a matching gun. The ice-themed design of the MP7 Cirrus will inspire you to make a few ice-cold moves around the map in Counter-Strike 2. Your opponents can't do much but admire what ultimately annihilated them because this skin is difficult to ignore.

The Cirrus is one of the best choices to have the brightest and chilliest look owing to how its design combines blue and cyan. The MP7 Cirrus is part of the Glove Collection, which features weapon skins for SSG 08, FAMAS, and other firearms. The Factory New version of the MP7 Cirrus is available for $0.60, while the Field-Tested version is available for $0.084.

3) Armor Core

MP7 Armor Core (Image via Valve)

The MP7 Armor Core is a great choice for anyone who likes the neat and sophisticated aesthetic skins in Counter-Strike 2. The MP7 features a minimalistic concept thanks to its black and grey color combination in the bottom sections and stainless steel silver finishes over the upper part.

It is among the most reasonably priced skins and has a visual aesthetic matching the M4A1-S Basilisk. The Factory New version of the MP7 Armor Core is available for $0.23, while the Field-Tested version is available for $0.072. A StatTrak version is also available for this skin, priced at $0.81.

4) Guerrilla

MP7 Guerrilla (Image via Valve)

The MP7 Guerrilla looks great owing to its melancholic tone, like the M4A4 Daimyo skin in Counter-Strike 2. This skin is ideal for someone looking to take advantage of shadows while being precise and covert. Such a player is uncommon and is not witnessed very often. This Guerrilla skin gives your appearance a unique touch.

The Factory New version of the MP7 Guerrilla is priced around $1.5, while the Field Tested version is priced around $0.38.

5) Anodized Navy

MP7 Anodized Navy (Image via Valve)

The MP7 Anodized Navy skin has a respectable level of character and variation for a firearm in Counter-Strike 2. The navy blue coloration is appropriate for those who want to portray a stealthy but recognizable killer on the field.

The Factory New version of the MP7 Anodized Navy is priced at around $0.72, while the Field Tested version is around $0.55. This skin line also offers skins for the AUG and Negev, among other weapons in Counter-Strike 2.

6) Special Delivery

MP7 Special Delivery (Image via Valve)

If you want to show off your MP7 expertise, the Special Delivery skin is a suitable way to get around it in Counter-Strike 2. The weathered element of this skin is hard to miss. The design and print on this MP7 skin are quite unusual and will be tough to find in other skins. It looks like one of the nicest skins for the MP7 to date.

The Factory New version of the MP7 Special Delivery is priced at around $3.9, while the Field Tested version is priced at around $2.16.

7) Bloodsport

MP7 Bloodsport (Image via Valve)

The Bloodsport MP7 boasts an eye-catching, unique design in Counter-Strike 2. This firearm has been coated with flair on every part, including the magazines, attachments, and mainframe. The sporty skull print on the front has been painted in vibrant red and white, while the mag's body is decorated with graffiti of peering cat eyes.

The Factory New version costs $4.3, while the Field Tested version is around $1.42. This line also offers skins for the AK-47 and SCAR-20.

The prices of the MP7 skins tend to fluctuate. So make sure to get the best deal available on the Steam Market. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for Counter-Strike 2 updates, lineup guides, settings, and more.