Sony's home console has a subscription service called PlayStation Plus, which offers various titles that you can play for a small fee and for a limited period. These include games in various genres — such as open-world, horror, action-adventure, and role-playing. Almost everyone has options to try on PlayStation Plus, whether they prefer playing in a bustling urban city, a historical setting, or even a mystical fantasy world.

However, since this service offers so many open-world games, you could get overwhelmed. To help you narrow down your options, this article presents seven amazing titles that offer an expansive environment.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Recommended best open-world titles on PlayStation Plus

1) Assassin's Creed Unity

Unity is still one of the best-looking games in the Assassin's Creed franchise (Image via Ubisoft)

The Assassin's Creed franchise is very popular among gamers. With the debut of Mirage in 2023, the series gained its latest addition. However, if you go back a few years, one of the franchise's most underappreciated titles can be found.

Due to many bugs and game-breaking issues, Assassin's Creed Unity was an absolute disaster when it was launched. However, Ubisoft fixed these problems over time, and the game now functions properly. Unity arguably has the best parkour animations and gameplay of any Assassin's Creed game.

Set in revolutionary France, this offering is an amazing open-world title available on the PlayStation Plus. Players who are yet to experience Arno Dorian's rise as a master Assassin should consider playing this game.

2) Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition

Final Fantasy is one of the biggest JRPG franchises (Image via Square Enix)

Square Enix took some significant risks with their fifteenth game in the Final Fantasy franchise. Despite some issues during its launch, this remains an excellent experience. Final Fantasy XV is ideal for you if you're searching for an enjoyable open-world game with a fascinating tale and rich lore supported by well-written characters.

In FF XV. you take on the role of Noctis Lucius Caelum, who is on a quest across the fictional world of Eos. You are accompanied by three allies who support you in battle. Additionally, this game improves on the real-time fighting systems featured in previous Final Fantasy titles. It is also included in the PlayStation Plus subscription service and is a must-pick for fans of the JRPG genre.

3) Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut

Ghost of Tsushima has a breath-taking environment (Image via Sucker Punch)

PlayStation features some of the best exclusive games on the market, including Sucker Punch Studio's 2020 release, Ghost of Tsushima. Japanese director Akira Kurosawa's films inspired the developers, and this game is set on the island of Tsushima.

Its plot involves the Mongol invasion of Japan and follows samurai Jin Sakai as he attempts to rescue his home island of Tsushima. The stunning open world created by this title's developers is what truly distinguishes Ghost of Tsushima. Its combat is also visually appealing, allowing you to live out your samurai fantasies.

PlayStation Plus has the Director's Cut version of the game, which includes an expansion that sees Jin visiting the island of Iki.

4) Horizon Forbidden West

The game will get a Windows release soon (Image via Guerilla Games)

Horizon Forbidden West, released as an exclusive title for PlayStation consoles, is the follow-up to Horizon Zero Dawn. It continues the story of protagonist Aloy. Players will embark on another adventure with her as she sets off on a mission to preserve the Earth.

The game vastly improves on several aspects of Zero Dawn, such as climbing and combat. Moreover, it introduces new features, such as underwater exploration. Aloy's most recent adventure brings her to the ruins of California, Nevada, and Utah. This time around, the map is also larger.

Many people missed out on Forbidden West as it launched alongside other more anticipated game releases. But if you are looking for one of the most unique post-apocalyptic series out on the PlayStation, both the Horizon games are available on the PS Plus.

5) The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition

An ancient mural depicting the story of the Dragonborn, the protagonist of Skyrim (Image via Bethesda)

Skyrim, the fifth installment in the Elder Scrolls series, is a super popular title. This title transformed the franchise, bringing it to a modern audience and adding to Tamriel's extensive backstory. Skyrim is one of the best games of the last decade, and Bethesda has been re-releasing it for years.

While the main plot isn't particularly deep, this title offers some of the best side quests to contribute to its world-building. It also has numerous dungeons to explore. From start to finish, this is a gigantic game with two amazing DLCs — Dawnguard and Dragonborn. These add more storylines and other content to the game.

All of these features are included in the Skyrim Special Edition, which you can play provided you have a PlayStation Plus subscription.

6) Lost Judgement

Fans of Yakuza titles hope that one day, both Judgment and Yakuza protagonists meet in some crossover game (Image via RGG Studio)

Judgment is a spin-off series of the popular Like a Dragon, also known as the Yakuza franchise. Unlike the Yakuza games, where you play hardened gangsters, this title casts you as Takayuki Yagami, a private investigator. After the success of Judgement, RGG Studios decided to make a sequel.

Lost Judgement continues Yagami's journey and initially was available only on the PlayStation. Its gameplay loop is similar to the Yakuza games, with a small district called Kamurocho (real-life Kabukicho) in Tokyo, Japan. You can play this title's main story or indulge in its side missions and activities, such as visiting the arcade.

Lost Judgement — another amazing open-world title offered by PlayStation Plus — is an excellent game to play if you are a fan of the Yakuza titles.

7) Middle Earth Shadow of War

Shadow of War is not canon with respect to Tolkien's works, sadly (Image via Monolith)

Middle Earth games from Monolith are among the best titles based on JRR Tolkien's Lord of the Rings setting. The games follow Talion, a ranger from Gondor who seeks vengeance on Sauron and his forces for the tragedy that befell his family. This title's plot takes place prior to the events of the books and Peter Jackson's Lord of the Rings trilogy.

This entry features some of the most unique gaming mechanics and a well-written story about two characters, Talion and Celebrimbor, who seek vengeance on those who have wronged them. The nemesis system from its predecessor makes a return here and adds more layers. For instance, now you can raise your own orc army, but they may turn on you. This keeps the games interesting and increases replayability.

You can play Shadow of War from PlayStation Plus. If you are a fan of the Lord of the Rings universe, you will be thrilled to know this game features many elements from Tolkien's works, such as the city of Minas Ithil.

