All races in The Elder Scrolls Online, explained

The Elder Scrolls Online gives you access to a wide range of features that you can tailor to your individual playstyle. Aside from the seven classes available, you can also choose from 10 different races. You can access this feature immediately once you build a new character. Like classes, races heavily shape your gameplay and progression.

Each of these races offers unique passive effects that personalize your gaming experience as you explore the lands of Tamriel. Aside from its influence on your character's combat style, races are also a way to create and experience unique storylines in ESO.

Races in The Elder Scrolls Online: All you need to know

Each race in The Elder Scrolls Online belongs to one of three alliances (Aldmeri Dominion, Daggerfall Covenant, and Ebonheart Pact), with the exception of Imperials, which can fall under any alliance.

Aldmeri Dominion

1) Altmer

These high elves consider themselves descendants of the gods and superior to all other beings. There are four passive effects you can acquire by choosing this race.

Highborn - 15% more experience will be gained using the Destruction Staff skill line. 1% more experience is gained.

Spell Recharge - Restores Magicka or Stamina upon activation of your abilities. Take 1% less damage while casting a spell.

Syrabane's Boon - Increases Magicka by 2000.

Elemental Talent - Increases Weapon and Spell Damage.

2) Bosmer

These are swift and agile Wood Elves who are experts at skulking, hunting, and thieving. This race offers four unique passive effects.

Acrobat - 15% more experience is gained using the Bow skill line. 10% less fall damage is sustained.

Hunter's Eye - Increases Movement Speed, Physical and Spell Penetration, and Stealth Detection Radius.

Y'ffre's Endurance - Increases Stamina Recovery.

Resist Affliction - Increases Max Stamina and Disease and Poison Resistance.

3) Khajiit

These are fearsome feline warriors from the southern province of Elsweyr. This race offers four passive effects.

Cutpurse - 15% more experience is gained with the Medium Armor skill line. increases the likelihood of picking pockets by 5%.

Robustness - Increases your Magicka, Health, and Stamina Recovery.

Lunar Blessings - Increases character's Max Health, Magicka, and Stamina.

Feline Ambush - Increases Critical Healing and Critical Damage. Decreases detection radius in Stealth.

Daggerfall Covenant

1) Breton

The Bretons are poetic and passionate individuals with natural aptitudes for magic and diplomacy as well as swordplay.

Opportunist - 15% more experience is gained with the Light Armor skill line. gains 1% more Alliance Points for you.

Gift of Magnus - Increases max Magicka.

Spell Attunement - Increases Spell Resistance. The effect is doubled when afflicted with Burning, Chilled, or Concussed. Also increases Magicka Recovery.

Magicka Mastery - Reduced Magicka cost of your abilities.

2) Orc

Although considered outcasts, Orcs are highly regarded in all of Tamriel for their unmatched smithing skills.

Craftsman - 15% more experience is acquired with the Heavy Armor skill line, and 10% more inspiration is gained for crafting.

Brawny - Increases Max Stamina.

Unflinching Rage - Increases Max Health.

Swift Warrior - Increases Weapon and Spell Damage. Reduces the cost of Sprint while increasing the Movement Speed bonus of Sprint.

3) Redguard

The majority of these noble people from the lost continent of Yokuda are wary of magic and prefer to use swords in combat.

Wayfarer - Increases the duration of consumed food by 15 minutes and the One Hand and Shield skill line's experience gain by 15%.

Martial Training - Reduces the cost of weapon abilities and the effectiveness of snares applied to you.

Conditioning - Increase Max Stamina.

Adrenaline Rush - Restore Stamina when dealing damage which occurs once every 5 seconds.

Ebonheart Pact

1) Nords

Nords are the Pact's bold, boisterous front-line, powerful fighters and accomplished weapon masters.

Reveler - Increases experience gain with the Two-Handed skill line by 15%. Also increases the duration of any drink consumed by 15 minutes.

Resist Frost - Increases Max Health and Frost Resistance.

Stalwart - Increases Max Stamina. Gain 1 Ultimate when you take damage which occurs once every ten seconds.

Rugged - Increases Physical and Spell Resistance.

2) Dunmer

Dunmers are loyal allies and experts at using blades, spells, and stealth.

Ashlander - 15% more experience is gained with the Dual Wield skill line. reduces by 50% the damage caused by ambient lava.

Dynamic - Increases Max Magicka and Stamina.

Resist Flame - Increases Flame Resistance.

Ruination - Increases Weapon and Spell Damage.

3) Argonian

Argonians are skilled with both weaponry and healing magic as a result of having to survive the hazards of their own region.

Amphibian - Increases swimming speed by 50% and experience gained with the Restoration Staff skill line by 15%.

Life Mender - Increases the healing done.

Argonian Resistance - Increases Max Health and Disease and Poison Resistance.

Resourceful - Increases Max Magicka and Max Stamina. Restore Health, Magicka, and Stamina upon drinking potions.

Others

Imperial Race

This race is only available when you purchase the Imperial Edition of The Elder Scrolls Online. You can obtain the upgrade for 2100 crowns in the Crown Store.

Diplomat - Increases experience gain with One-hand and Shield skill line by 15%. Also increases gold gained by 1%.

Tough - Increases Max Health.

Imperial Mettle - Increases Max Stamina.

Red Diamond - Reduces the cost of abilities.

These are all the races available in The Elder Scrolls Online. Hop on this article to learn about the game's classes as well.

