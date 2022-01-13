How to join Thieves Guild in Elder Scrolls Online

Elder Scrolls Online’s Thieves Guild is one of the many fun, exciting factions to be available in the game. Unfortunately, you cannot join it without acquiring one of the DLC updates for the game. As long as you own the Thieves Guild DLC, you can join the group and take part in some awesome shenanigans.

If you want to climb the ranks of the Thieves Guild in Elder Scrolls, take part in stealth-based heists. But as potential thieves, players will have to first do one of two things: buy the Thieves Guild DLC or have ESO Plus.

Where does the Thieves Guild in Elder Scrolls content begin?

The only way to start doing Thieves Guild content in Elder Scrolls is to own the DLC. 2,000 crowns might sound like a lot, but another option is to use the optional subscription system for Elder Scrolls Online, the ESO Plus. It gives players access to all DLC packs, an allotment of crowns (used in the in-game store), and also gives players a bonus experience and more.

It costs 15 dollars a month, though there are multi-month plans at a discount. Once the Elder Scrolls DLC has been purchased, the easiest way to start the quest chain is by going to your “Collections” tab, clicking the DLC icon, and accepting the quest, “Partners in Crime”.

Thieves Guild content is a lot of fun, and some players do it repeatedly. If players don’t want to access the quest in the first way, they can look for an outlaw refuge in the world. Once there, speak to Quen within it. There is a huge amount of outlaw refuges in the world, and you can find one in a wide variety of cities and towns.

Upon taking on Partners in Crime, players join Quen on a very tough job. This task involves heading to Fulstrom Homestead, where players will have to sneak in somehow. It’s time to make good on those lock-picking skills!

After sneaking through the house, players need to get to the treasury and try to steal the Giovessen Skull. Finally, would-be thieves escape via the catacombs and ultimately find the Thieves' Den.

Thus begins the Elder Scrolls Thieves Guild DLC mission, and players have a slew of missions to go after this. Several other thieves will want to place players on a variety of missions or heists. It’s a dangerous, but exciting life being a thief in Elder Scrolls Online. What do you gain from being in the Thieves Guild, though?

Skills gained in the Thieves Guild DLC

As the player commits crimes on the Job Board, takes part in heists, and aids guildmates, they'll gain experience in the Thieves Guild, and also increase in rank. This leads to a series of very useful skills to aid larceny and thievery. Fans of Elder Scrolls around the world are still playing through and enjoying the DLC.

The basic ability Thieves Guild members get is Finders Keepers, and it shows where Thieves Troves are on the map. Only Thieves Guild members can open these. At Rank 2, Swiftly Forgotten unlocks, which decreases the time Bounties are on the player. Ranks 2-4 unlock with Thieves Guild Ranks 5, 6, and 11.

Riches and fame await successful thieves (Image via ZeniMax Online Studios)

Next is Haggling, which is another passive, which unlocks at Thieves Guild Rank 3. As the player steals items from NPCs around the map, they need to sell them somewhere. Thieves cannot sell stolen goods at a regular merchant, so they use a fence within Thieves Guilds. Haggling increases the value of these items by 2, 4, and 7%. Ranks 2-4 unlock at Rank 6, 9, and 12.

The most powerful ability Thieves Guild members receive unlocks at Rank 4, Clemency. They can use it once per day to make guards not arrest a player. They do not lose their money or stolen goods either. Guards will also not bother the player for a full minute after using Clemency - unless they commit other crimes in Elder Scrolls Thieves Guild DLC.

