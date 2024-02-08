7 best PP-Bizon skins in Counter-Strike 2 (CS2) under $10

Counter-Strike 2 offers some of the best PP-Bizon skins, which are not only remarkable upgrades but also highly attractive compared to the default firearm. Their unique design and variety of color schemes elevate the overall gaming experience.

The price of some of these skins is determined by the developer, while community rating determines others. This list will feature the seven best PP-Bizon skins in Counter-Strike 2 (CS2) under $10.

From Judgement of Anubis to High Roller, here are the best PP-Bizon skins in Counter-Strike 2 (CS2) under $10

1) Judgement of Anubis

PP-Bizon Judgement of Anubis (Image via Valve || YouTube/covernant)

Factory New $7.14

Field-Tested $3.04

Available under $10, this skin offers a royal and opulent look that feels premium. The skin is coated in an intertwining wave pattern, which seems aesthetic. The amalgamation of gold, black, and a pinch of green and red, along with Anubis's head, works incredibly well with its appearance. It is arguably one of the best PP-Bizon skins under $10.

The skin is a part of the Anubis Collection, which features skins for M4A4 and other weapons.

2) Candy Apple

PP-Bizon Candy Apple (Image via Valve || YouTube/covernant)

Factory New $0.07

Field-Tested $0.05

Candy Apple would be ideal for players looking for something minimalistic. The vibrant red color adorned with black gives the firearm a polished and striking look. Given the tone, the skin is easily identifiable and perfect for making a red-theme inventory. Although it lacks a funky design, the bright color does the job of grabbing attention. It is the most affordable among the best PP-Bizon skins on the list.

It has been a part of the Paris 2023 Inferno Souvenir Package, which has skins for the AK-47 and other weapons.

3) Space Cat

PP-Bizon Space Cat (Image via Valve || YouTube/covernant)

Factory New $0.77

Field-Tested $0.11

The artwork of the Space Cat is incredible, displaying a cat in space with black and violet shades in the background. Its unique design makes it stand out in the best PP-Bizon skins list. What makes this skin even more spectacular is the gaps, which are neatly used to portray the eyes of the cat.

The skin has been a part of the Dreams & Nightmare Collection since Valve introduced it in 2022.

4) Fuel Rod

PP-Bizon Fuel Rod (Image via Valve || YouTube/covernant)

Factory New $1.82

Field-Tested $0.47

The Fuel Rod PP-Bizon has a very minimal and hazardous appearance. Its body has a camouflage dark green design embellished with a warning logo. The base has a glowing tube which looks striking and makes the skin more vibrant. Without any flashy color, the skin showcases ferocity and exclusivity in the community.

It has been a part of the Revolver Case since December 2015.

5) Bamboo Print

PP-Bizon Bamboo Print (Image via Valve || YouTube/covernant)

Factory New $3.62

Field-Tested $1.63

The Bamboo Print PP-Bizon has a minimal look in white color, depicting bamboo trees all over the body. The skin has a nature-based touch, which doesn't impact the gameplay. It perfectly blends with the gaming environment and sets an example of nature that meets firepower.

It has been a part of the Hunter and the Hunted since 2015.

6) Antique

PP-Bizon Antique (Image via Valve || YouTube/covernant)

Factory New $7.16

Field-Tested $4.86

The Antique PP-Bizon has a vintage and primeval appearance for those who prefer a more old-school look. The wooden design makes it stand out among the other best PP-Bizon skins. Additionally, you can also find some vintage carvings on the side. It would be an ideal choice for those seeking more contemporary visuals, making an ancient appeal to their inventory.

The skin has been a part of the Huntsman Collection since May 2014.

7) High Roller

PP-Bizon High Roller (Image via Valve || YouTube/covernant)

Factory New $7.99

Field-Tested $1.59

High Roller PP-Bizon depicts multiple cards and dice based on a poker theme. The red, black, and white combination grabbed the attention of many skin lovers. Additionally, the check pattern at the grip enhances its artistic vibe. Despite being low priced, it has a striking look, which can adorn a player’s inventory.

The skin has been a part of the Spectrum 2 Collection since September 2017.

