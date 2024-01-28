7 best SG-553 skins in Counter-Strike 2(CS2) for under $10

In the ever-changing world of Counter-Strike 2 (CS2), weapon skins have evolved beyond mere cosmetic additions. They allow players to display their individuality and sense of style on the virtual battlefield. A powerful and adaptable rifle, the SG-553 is one of the many guns in the game. The weapon is popular among CS2 fans, and you may wish to improve the way it looks by selecting the appropriate skin.

This post will walk you through the selection of reasonably priced SG-553 skins so that you can add flair to your collection without going over budget. Without any more delay, let us look at the seven best SG-553 skins with appealing designs and affordable prices in Counter-Strike 2.

7 best picks for SG-553 skins under $10 in Counter-Strike 2

1) Darkwing

SG-553 Darkwing (Image via Valve)

Its extraordinary popularity makes the Darkwing skin an obvious pick for many players in Counter-Strike 2. This recognizable skin has a unique red and black paint job and features black accents and feather detailing. Placed within the Prisma 2 Case, with skins for weapons such as the AK-47 and Mac-10, the Darkwing skin has become a classic in the game's collection.

The SG-553 Darkwing's Factory New version costs $1.80, while the Field-Tested version costs $0.34.

2) Candy Apple

SG-553 Candy Apple (Image via Valve)

With its dual-tone color scheme, smooth matte finish, and clean exterior with no distracting artwork, The Candy Apple skin is made to highlight the SG 553's visual appeal. It seeks to enhance the rifle's appearance in Counter-Strike 2 by using a more subdued color scheme. This skin is a part of the Canals Collection, a line of skins that also contains alternatives for guns such as the P90 and Dual Berettas.

The factory new edition of this skin costs $7.75, while the others cost less than $6.

3) Dragon Tech

SG-553 Dragon Tech (Image via Valve)

Unmatched in its fresh and futuristic style, the SG-553 Dragon Tech is a unique gun skin in Counter-Strike 2. with the artwork featuring an intimidating green mechanical dragon. Released through the Recoil Case, which also includes weapon skins for the Glock-18 and FAMAS in July 2022, the SG 553 Dragon Tech is a relatively new weapon skin.

It is recommended that you purchase the Factory New version as it offers the best overall appearance. But, if you don't want to spend $1.61 on the Factory New version, you can choose the other versions that cost less than $1.

4) Tiger Moth

SG-553 Tiger Moth (Image via Valve)

Though exclusive and rare, the SG-553 Tiger Moth skin is one of the more affordable options in Counter-Strike 2. This skin's colorful artwork and fascinating aesthetics make it incredibly attractive. As part of the Chop Shop Collection, it is kept among weapon skins for the M4A4, Negev, and other handguns.

The SG-553 Tiger Moth is priced at $2.13 for the Factory New version and $0.60 for the Field-Tested version.

5) Heavy Metal

SG-553 Heavy Metal (Image via Valve)

The SG-553 Heavy Metal gun skin in Counter-Strike 2 is the ideal choice for players looking for a combination of ferocity and simplicity. This skin has a certain charm thanks to its stunning minimalism and simple artwork— making it look as sleek and modern as an old-school jacket. It is a part of the Revolver Collection, along with skins made for guns like the USP-S, MP9, and others.

The factory new version of the SG-553 Heavy Metal is available for $0.48, whereas other variants are less than $0.20.

6) Aerial

SG-553 Aerial (Image via Valve)

The SG-553 Aerial skin boasts a futuristic pattern in shades of grey and beige. The magazine features an image of a black eagle, while the rifle's center is decorated with a white wing. Yellow and orange accents further complement the rifle's design, and sections coated in rust give it a distinctive look in Counter-Strike 2.

This skin is a part of the Gamma Collection that also features weapon skins for M4A1-S, R8 Revolver, and other weapons. The Factory New version of the SG-553 Aerial is available for $0.23, while the Field-Tested version is available for $0.12.

7) Pulse

SG-553 Pulse (Image via Valve)

A hint of worn finish gives the SG-553 Pulse a little flair, while shades of pink, purple, and black add a gothic aura to the weapon. With its unique look and broad appeal, almost all Counter-Strike 2 players are familiar with this option.

The SG-553 Pulse is part of the Operation Phoenix Collection, which also includes skins for the AWP, Nova, and various other weapons. Unfortunately, this skin's Factory New version is currently unavailable. The Minimal Wear variant costs $3.48, while the other variations are priced around $2.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates on Counter-Strike 2.