Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 is a massive open-world RPG experience, and Warhorse Studios didn't hold back with a wide variety of content. The story follows Henry of Skalitz as he continues his mission to find the people behind the deaths of his loved ones and bring them to justice. While the stakes are high, that doesn't mean you can't take a few breaks and detours.

Side quests are one area this sequel has in spades, and it wouldn't be a bad idea to accomplish as many of these as you can since some will be locked beyond the point of no return. Some side quests may seem like a drag, but these offer worthwhile rewards. This article will cover the seven best side quests across the Trosky and Kuttenberg regions.

Disclaimer: This article contains the personal and subjective opinions of the writer. The listing is not in any order.

7 best side quests in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

1) Combat Training 2

It wouldn't be a bad idea to learn this combat trick early in the game (Image via Deep Silver)

The combat in the Kingdom Come Deliverance sequel is significantly smoother than in the original game. Warhorse Studios wanted the experience to be immersive and realistic with a first-person perspective, which is unusual for a game of this scope and scale. Nevertheless, the directional swinging mechanic is a learning curve for newer players.

It wouldn't be a bad idea to seek out seasoned combat trainers early in the game and learn powerful combat techniques. In Combat Training 2, Henry can learn the Master Strike, a powerful counterattack, from Master Tomcat at Nomad's Camp. However, you must pass the first Combat Training and defeat Master Tomcat in a duel before he teaches you the Master Strike, and you gain a boost in reputation.

2) Mutt

Exploring Bohemia wouldn't be as lonely with a furry companion by your side (Image via Deep Silver)

Originally introduced as part of the first game's DLC, Mutt is one of the more reliable animal companions in this entry. After completing the side quest, you can rely on Mutt to seek out potential points of interest, track and hunt wild animals, give Henry a charisma boost, and increase his survival skills. Mutt can be useful in a fight and will attack other enemies while your hands are full.

Mutt is an opportunity for you to have a pet in a video game. Unlike other RPGs, Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 encourages you to treat your animal companions as if they were real. You must feed him to earn his trust and loyalty and pet him affectionately. Mutt can become useful for surprise encounters with the Houndmaster's skill to catch the enemies off guard.

3) The Jaunt

While this side quest has plenty of good rewards, there is one that truly stands out (Image via Deep Silver)

In this side quest, Henry will investigate Blacksmith Radovan's missing cart along with two other people. This will take you to where the cart was found, and you must fight a handful of bandits before finding the missing people. The blacksmith will reward you with a rusty sheet for your hard work and an increase in your reputation.

While tracking enemy assailants is a good pastime, the real reward is the opportunity to recover Pebbles, Henry's original horse. While the sequel has better horse options with greater stats, some might feel the need to bring the old girl back for this adventure.

4) Miri Fajta

Miri Fajta is one of the longest side quests in the game, but it is worth it (Image via Deep Silver)

While most side quests function as a distraction to keep you from the main path, some side quests are worth the time. Miri Fajta is one of the more time-consuming side quests, and you will have to backtrack to several locations to unravel a family drama.

Henry will receive a reputation boost and Groschen for his efforts, which may not seem like much, but the real reward is having the excuse to explore Bohemia. The quest has plenty of twists and turns, and it evokes a similar feeling to watching a good drama show.

5) The Hermit

It wouldn't feel like a chore if a side quest rewards you plenty of good loot (Image via Deep Silver)

This side quest requires you to accomplish earlier quests, such as The Jaunt and Blacksmith's Son. Other than completing a few side missions, finding the Hermit can take a while, but it is a great excuse to see the world in all its glory. You will have to talk to a few witnesses, which is a great way to brush up on Henry's speech skills.

Henry's survival and craftsmanship skills will improve, and he will receive a Toledo steel sword, some Groschen, and the Diary of Knight Conrad throughout this mission. It is always worth doing a side mission if it rewards you with a new weapon and money.

6) The Blacksmith's Son

This side quest hits close to home for Henry (Image via Deep Silver)

This side quest is straightforward and appeals to Henry on a personal level. Being the son of a blacksmith, this quest will throw your character back to his roots and craft a new weapon. This was an opportunity for players to learn the basics of blacksmithing in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 and reward them with a few items that could be used for crafting.

7) Frogs

This side quest encourages you to complete the objective by thinking outside the box (Image via Deep Silver)

This side quest is unlike any other, especially since it encourages you to do something mischievous. Old Olbram will ask you to do a couple of tasks, such as stealing some maypoles, scaring sheep into the woods to soil clean laundry, and more. This side quest is on the goofier side of Kingdom Come Deliverance 2, and you will be rewarded with 25 Groschen for causing mayhem.

