How to obtain animal skins in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 features wildlife that can be used to farm rare resources, such as pelts, skins, and other ingredients for crafting recipes. In 1403, Bohemia was a savage place, and people had to hunt wild animals for food to survive the cruel and harsh living conditions at the time. Warhorse Studios stayed true to its commitment and delivered a historically accurate depiction of Medieval Europe.

Stocking up on various animal skins is essential for crafting better weapons and equipment through blacksmithing. It is not the easiest task in the game, but it is far from the most boring. In this article, we will cover all the possible ways to acquire animal skins.

How to obtain animal skin in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

If you don't want to get your hands dirty to acquire animal skin, you better have deep pockets in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 (Image via Deep Silver)

Hunting wild animals can be time-consuming and taxing, and it is not as simple as harvesting herbs and other alchemy items for free. In the Kingdom Come Deliverance sequel, there is no shortage of animals for you to hunt and kill for resources, but if you are not interested in braving the wild outdoors to hunt, you can find merchants selling premium quality animal skin for a decent price.

Trending

You can seek out saddlers and cobblers scattered in the Trosky and Kuttenberg regions to buy animal skin outright or barter your extra items to save your hard-earned Groschen. You have a few options other than saddlers and cobblers; merchants have these items up for sale in their shops.

Also read: Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 vs Mount and Blade 2: Similarities and differences explored

Here are a few business establishments where you can acquire animal meat:

Saddler Mathew : This saddler can be found inside Trosky Castle , and he primarily sells deer skin.

: This saddler can be found inside , and he primarily sells deer skin. The local cobbler : If you stumble into Kuttenberg Castle , you can find the cobbler in the streets.

: If you stumble into , you can find the cobbler in the streets. The Gamekeeper's son : This seller primarily sells deer skin and can be found in Zhelejov .

: This seller primarily sells deer skin and can be found in . General goods vendor : You can purchase pig skin from this vendor in Troskowitz .

: You can purchase pig skin from this vendor in . Butcher : You can purchase a pigskin in the same town, Troskowitz .

: You can purchase a pigskin in the same town, . Blacksmith: At Tachov, a blacksmith sells blacksmithing-related items, such as pigskin.

Price may vary, depending on the quality of the skin and from what animal. If you have high speech skills, you can try haggling with the vendor to drop the price to your liking. If you feel brave enough, there is an abandoned bandit camp near Nomad's Camp with a chest full of pig skins, but you will likely encounter nearby bandits.

Where to get animal skin for free?

You don't have to use your money to get animal skin, but it is not going to be easy or quick (Image via Deep Silver)

While you can buy animal skin outright, it sounds like the most logical choice, especially if you are short on time and have enough Groschen to spare. However, it is not as fun as setting out into the woods and taking animals down yourself. Henry of Skalitz is the son of a blacksmith, and he likely has experience hunting down big game animals.

Hunting is a great way to stay true to Henry's character, and the developers wouldn't have exerted much effort to create realistic visuals and physics for you to ignore. Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 encourages you to hunt down small rabbits, rabid dogs, and wild wolves, but some animals are strictly off-limits, especially in public areas like towns and farms.

Also read: Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 Twitch drops: How to get the Cutpurse Armour Set

You can find big game meat in dedicated hunting spots, and it would be best to state your business to the locals before they mistake you for a poacher. Bohemia is full of foliage, and you can try your luck in the woods to find some deer, but always be on the lookout for random boar and bear attacks — they won’t go down without a fight. Some of the best hunting grounds can be found near Zhelejov and Troskowitz.

It is worth noting that Henry's survival skills will benefit from this activity. Hunting can also increase your Houndmaster skills, improve your dog's training regimen, and allow you to order specific tasks.

Animal skin can be used to craft different equipment

You should reap the benefits of your hard work (Image via Deep Silver)

In medieval times, hunters would often bring home the skin of their prey and use it for decorations, but the more practical use was for clothing. With cowhide, you can craft better boots, and it wouldn't be a bad idea to have a few extras on Henry's person, considering the game's durability system. Aside from the skin that can be used to craft or sell, you will have a good meat supply.

For more Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 articles, check these out:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.