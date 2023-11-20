7 most popular Genshin Impact characters on Reddit

Genshin Impact was released over three years ago, and the developers have released over 70 playable units since then. One of the most popular gaming subreddits is r/Genshin_Impact; unsurprisingly, each character also has a fan-made subreddit with thousands of members.

These forums are a nice and easy way to tell these characters' popularity. On that note, this article will list seven of the most popular Genshin Impact characters based on the number of members on their subreddits. Of course, NSFW subs won't be included.

7 most popular Genshin Impact characters based on their subreddit population

7) Xiao

Xiao is the most popular male character on Reddit (Image via HoYoverse)

Number of members in r/XiaoMains: 48,341

First up is Xiao, the sole survivor of the five Yakshas. Interestingly, he's the only male character on the list, making him the most popular male Genshin Impact character on Reddit. Xiao has one of the coolest designs and an amazing backstory that one cannot help but feel for him, so it's no surprise that his subreddit has so many members.

6) Ayaka

Ayaka (Image via HoYoverse)

Number of members in r/AyakaMains: 59,178

The Cryo Princess ranks sixth among the most popular Genshin Impact characters on Reddit. There are many reasons that players like Ayaka. She's not only an amazing damage dealer but also has a nice, soft-spoken personality. In addition, her Japanese style design is especially popular among fans.

5) Eula

Eula (Image via HoYoverse)

Number of members in r/EulaMains: 59,576

While Eula is no longer part of the meta, she's still an extremely popular character in the game. She is one of the aesthetically appealing units, which is one of the main reasons behind her huge fan following. In addition, she has a great personality and has shown her caring side to players numerous times.

4) Ganyu

Ganyu (Image via HoYoverse)

Number of members in r/Ganyu: 64,913

Ganyu is one of the oldest playable characters in Genshin Impact and has been highly popular since her debut. While not a part of the meta anymore, she's still an amazing damage dealer in Melt teams. She is mild-mannered and shy, which is why the Cocogoat has a huge fan following.

3) Keqing

Keqing (Image via HoYoverse)

Number of members in r/KeqingMains: 69,037

Keqing is the most popular permanent banner character in Genshin Impact. She has a massive following on Reddit, and one can find a ton of her fan art online. Her design is one of the reasons she is loved by many, especially her hairstyle, which gives her a catgirl look.

2) Raiden Shogun

Raiden Shogun (Image via HoYoverse)

Number of members in r/RaidenMains: 93,051

Raiden Shogun is the most popular Archon in Genshin Impact, based on the number of subreddit members. However, this fact shouldn't be surprising since she's one of the strongest playable units and arguably had the best debut in the game. Her character introduction scene is still considered the best by many fans.

1) Hu Tao

Hu Tao (Image via HoYoverse)

Number of members in r/HuTao_Mains: 102,801

Hu Tao is the most popular character in the entire game. She is also the only one with over 100k members in her subreddit at the time of writing this article, and it is still growing. She always makes her audience laugh with her quirky personality.