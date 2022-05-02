7 tips to win more games of Fortnite in Chapter 3 Season 2

There is no better feeling than getting a Victory Royale in Fortnite, and players will want as many as possible in Chapter 3 Season 2. Unfortunately, this is one of the sweatiest seasons they have ever seen.

Luckily, users can do a few things to ensure as many wins as possible. While the game may involve an element of skill, some tips and tricks can help them dominate their enemies.

Many new mechanics were introduced in Chapter 3 Season 2, and mastering them will help loopers get more Victory Royales.

Winning more games in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

Here is a complete guide on getting better and winning more games in the ongoing season of Epic Games' battle royale.

7) Aim training

It goes without saying that to be good at the game, one of the most important things is having a decent aim. Gamers can practice their aim in external applications such as Aim Lab or look for creative map codes for aim training courses.

Controlling sprays and hitting headshots accurately is the most crucial part of any aim training. The arrival of the Zero Build mode in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 has made it extremely important to have a decent aim in the game.

6) Speed building and editing

Building was only away from the battle royale for a few days in Chapter 3 Season 2. With the core feature returning, players will once again have to brush up on their building skills if they want to get more Victory Royales.

Once again, several building and editing courses are available in Creative mode, and users can practice their skills there. They should at least learn the basics of building so they don't have a disadvantage compared to others.

5) Pick right inventory

Meta weapons in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 (Image via Epic Games)

Gamers need to have the right weapons and items to get more wins in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2. There is a wide range of firearms and items available in the loot pool this season. They just need to recognize the meta, which includes the Thermal Scoped AR, Stinger SMG, and the Drum Shotgun.

Healing items like Chug Splashes, Shields, Med-Kits, etc., are also necessary. Having full health will help loopers survive longer as Chapter 3 Season 2 doesn't have a one-shot meta.

4) Know the map

Although the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 map is very similar to the one from last season, there are several significant changes. The war between IO and the Seven has led to the creation of several outposts with hostile NPCs. Players should avoid such areas and drop into safer spots.

Moreover, it is crucial to recognize hot drops such as the Daily Bugle or The Joneses and avoid dropping into these POIs. Users should identify areas with decent loot and less crowd to prepare for battle.

3) Meet the NPCs

There are 24 NPCs in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2, spread across the entire map. Knowing what each one offers is a perfect way to get superior weapons, items, or other advantages.

Moreover, NPCs also give out free items when loopers interact with them, which is helpful if they urgently need healing items.

2) Work on movement

The all-new Tactical Sprint in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 has significantly changed how gamers move and rotate. Combined with the sliding mechanics, there are so many ways for them to surprise their opponents just by having better movement.

1) Learn how to parkour in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

Mantling is yet another new mechanic introduced in the ongoing season of the BR title. Gamers can climb structures by jumping close to them, and it is undoubtedly one of the most overpowered features in-game.

If users learn how to parkour in the ongoing season along with all the other tips and tricks mentioned above, they are guaranteed to win the majority of their matches. This is in addition to general tips such as taking fights that they can win and avoiding difficult situations.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

Edited by Ravi Iyer