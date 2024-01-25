7 ways to get Companionship EXP in Genshin Impact: Character Friendship Level guide

In Genshin Impact, players can increase the Friendship Level of their favorite characters by obtaining Companionship EXP. Raising the Friendship Level to 10 also unlocks a namecard unique to that unit, and Travelers can use it as their profile background or put them in the profile's namecard collection. Luckily, there are a lot of ways to earn the said resource.

This article will list all the methods players can use to earn Companionship EXP in Genshin Impact. However, it is important to note that the main character (Traveler) is an exception to this as their Friendship Level cannot be increased.

Best ways to get Companionship EXP to increase Friendship Level in Genshin Impact

1) Daily Commission rewards

Daily Commissions are the best way to increase a unit's Friendship Level (Image via HoYoverse)

Completing Daily Commissions is the best way to earn Companionship EXP in Genshin Impact. Players can take up to four quests every day, which grants them 25 to 60 EXP each depending on their Adventure Rank and the type of mission. Furthermore, claiming the Bonus reward further gives 45 to 100 EXP based on the player's AR level.

This means that one can obtain a maximum of 160 Companionship EXP in one day if their Adventure Rank is 60.

2) Random Events

Random Events in the game (Image via HoYoverse)

Random Events are small World Quests that randomly trigger based on the character's location. Some examples are:

Blocked Road

An Island Without Thieves

Answer Whoose Summoning?

Eliminating the Hidden Danger

No Honor Among Thieves

Dr. Livingstone's Transport Request

They don't provide Primogem rewards in Genshin Impact, but can be a good source of Companionship EXP. Each Random Event gives 10 to 15 EXP based on the type of quest and regardless of the World Level. Genshin Impact players can obtain Companionship EXP only up to 10 times per day in this manner.

3) Bosses

Azdhaha and All-Devouring Narwhal Weekly Bosses (Image via HoYoverse)

Defeating World Bosses and Weekly Bosses are also good ways to obtain Companionship EXP in Genshin Impact. Players can get 30 to 45 EXP by defeating one normal boss, depending on their AR level. At the same time, a weekly boss gives 55 to 70 Companionship EXP.

4) Ley Line Outcrops

Blossoms of Wealth and Revelations (Image via HoYoverse)

Completing Ley Line Outcrop challenges is a cheap way to increase Friendship Level. That said, the amount of the EXP earned is also much less compared to other methods. Depending on a player's World Level, one can earn 10 to 20 Companionship EXP.

5) Domains

Domains provide a good amount of Companionship EXP (Image via HoYoverse)

Similar to the previous entry, Genshin Impact players can also increase a character's Friendship Level by challenging Domains. Needless to say, this includes Artifacts, Weapon Ascension Materials, and Talent Books. Depending on the Domain's difficulty level, one can earn 10 to 20 Companionship EXP each run.

6) Co-Op mode

Earn double EXP in Co-Op mode (Image via HoYoverse)

Co-Op mode allows a player to invite up to three others into their world or let them visit someone else's world. While in Co-Op, the amount of the Companionship EXP earned is doubled. For example, if a Traveler is getting 20 EXP in the single-player mode, they can earn 40 in this mode by performing the same task.

This also applies to Daily Commissions, but the reward will be based on the host's level. It is also important to note that there should be at least two players in Co-Op to get the double bonus.

7) Serenitea Pot

Invite characters inside the Serenitea Pot (Image via HoYoverse)

Players can invite up to eight playable characters to live inside the Serenitea Pot in Genshin Impact. While the units are inside the realm, they automatically generate Companionship EXP, also known as Realm Bounty. Based on the adeptal energy of the Serenitea Pot, each character gains two to five EXP per hour.

This is a pretty slow process and takes a lot of time, but it is one of the easiest ways to level up a character's Friendship Level.