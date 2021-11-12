A complete guide to mastering Fizz in Wild Rift

Mid-laner in League of Legends: Wild Rift plays an important role in controlling the game's tide, and there are very few more flexible options in the game than Fizz, the tidal trickster.

In Wild Rift, Fizz is a strong mid-lane melee assassin who does hefty magic damage with her staff. However, it is challenging to control her and dominate early in the game and get the last hit on the minions as mid-laners mostly have range attacks and can target her.

However, once Fizz levels up, Wild Rift players can use her flexibly. They can either take on the opposition mid-laner in solo combat or roam and provide aggressive support. So now, let's look at a complete overview of her abilities and what can be a great go-to build for the tidal trickster in League of Legends: Wild Rift.

Abilities, runes, and build items of Fizz in Wild Rift

Ability breakdown

Passive - Seastone Trident

Fizz's attacks deal additional magic damage over a few seconds. The passive also deals more damage to monsters in the jungle. Attacks deal another 22 Magic Damage (22 + 40% AP over 3 seconds, and bonus damage to monsters 150%.

Ability 1 - Urchin Strike

Fizz dashes through target enemies, dealing magic and physical damage. Players can use Urchin Strike on minions to escape difficult situations. This works well, especially during the laning phase. However, Wild Rift players should be careful that overuse of this spell can land them in bad spots.

Ability 2 - Rending Wave

Rending Wave empowers Fizz's next auto attack to deal magic damage and applies Seastone Trident (Passive). If the first attack kills an opponent, the cooldown is reduced to one second, making Rending Wave an excellent finisher. Additional attacks also do extra magic damage for five seconds.

Ability 3 - Playful Trickster

Fizz vaults to a target location, becoming untargetable while balanced on the trident. After just over a second, Fizz hops down with a large splash that deals magic damage and slows enemies hit for a few seconds.

Ultimate - Chum the Waters

Fizz launches a fish in target detection that attaches to the first champion hit. After a few seconds, a shark comes that knocks up its target and knocks away enemies around them. The farther the fish travels, the larger the shark will be, meaning it will deal more damage.

Fizz build breakdown

Items

Fizz Item build (Image via Wild Rift)

Ability Power is the way to go with Fizz in Wild Rift. Lich Bane is her core item that allows maximizing the damage from her auto attacks. Infinity Orb and Rabadon's Deathcap massively buff Fizz's damage and give her the potential to one-shot champions in Wild Rift.

Runes

Fizz Rune build (Image via Wild Rift)

Electrocute helps to get early game damage. While Brutal does extra damage, Second Wind provides extra regeneration, required for Fizz in Wild Rift since she is a melee champion.

Fizz gameplay strategy

Fizz is not a champion who should be played aggressively in the early game. Instead, players must maintain a defensive style of play and focus on leveling Fizz up.

It's the mid and late game where Fizz truly shines in Wild Rift once she has got some of her items. The player has a lot of mobility with Fizz's abilities, as well as causing heavy damage from her build and her skillsets.

Overall, Fizz is an entertaining champion to play in the Wild Rift, with her ability to nuke just about any opponent. However, players should be cautious in early games not to feed their opponents.

