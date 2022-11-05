"A rabbit needs drugs to look like a tiger" Andrew Tate accuses Logan Paul of being on steroids

Adin Ross, once again, brought Andrew Tate onto his livestream, and though one highlight of that event was Tate badmouthing Ross, something else occurred. During the stream, Andrew Tate called out Logan Paul for “juicing” - being on steroids.

This interestingly enough took place only a few days after Logan Paul seemed to confirm that the two are going to have a bout in the future. However, Paul wasn’t the only target of Tate’s ire. According to him, the only fighter that isn’t on some kind of steroid is the Top G himself.

“A rabbit needs drugs to look like a tiger. When God creates a predator, he just has natural ability, you understand? I’m not Logan. I don’t need to f**kin’ juice up.”

Andrew Tate calls out Logan Paul for being on steroids during Adin Ross stream

(Clip begins at 3:28:44)

A fight between Andrew Tate and Logan Paul has been brewing for months, with the two dancing around the issue. Now that a potential bout seems more likely than ever, the former kickboxing champion has taken not just Paul but all of MMA to task for allegedly being on steroids.

“You know what upsets me the most? Everyone accuses me of being on steroids, and I’m not. And it actually annoys me that steroids exist, because my monumental size and power would be respected a lot more if everyone else wasn’t on f**kin’ steroids.”

While Tate ranted, Adin Ross cackled with laughter, though it’s unclear if he believed the kickboxer’s statements or not. He further alleged that everyone else is “on the juice” but him.

“I want to do every drug test on the planet to prove that I am gifted by God. A rabbit needs drugs to look like a tiger. When God creates a predator, he just has natural ability, you understand? I’m not Logan. I don’t need f**kin’ juice up. I’m not some d**khead.”

With that, the allegation was put firmly in place, naming Logan Paul as someone who uses steroids to get the body and power that he has. Adin Ross asked if his guest doesn’t like the YouTuber turned wrestler. His only reply to that was:

"His time is coming.”

At this point in the show, another clip went viral, but for Tate verbally battering Adin Ross, insulting him for about a minute, under the guise of “being honest” with the Twitch streamer.

Twitch chat reacts to Tate’s accusations on Adin’s stream

Some of the responses to Tate and Ross's conversation (Image via Adin Ross/Twitch)

There were several reactions from the very active Twitch chat of Adin Ross. Several people disagreed with him and gave him an “L.” Others offered the "W," or win to Andrew Tate. Quite a few people sided with Tate throughout this stream.

From “Tate owns you,” to “Bro listen to Tate,” Adin Ross was being called out by his own chat in this clip. However, a few fans supported Adin Ross.

Much of Adin Ross' chat appeared to support his guest (Image via Twitch)

As the clip went on, more and more spoke up to support the Top G, with one user even saying Adin Ross just got emasculated on his own stream. Cries of “#FreeTate” went up, as well as “W Tate,” and much more.

One user even called out Andrew Tate's recent conversion to Islam, wanting to hear more about that.

Logan Paul has not responded to Andrew Tate’s accusations of being on steroids, as the fighter and content creator is still likely in Saudi Arabia with his brother, for WWE Crown Jewel. However, Tate seemed convinced that all other fighters other than him are on some form of steroid.

