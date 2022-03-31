"Account wide Golden Dice + Increased mob density": Tiny Tina's Wonderlands players request some major changes to in-game mechanisms

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands release has been positive as Gearbox's latest venture has been very well received. The fantasy FPS has been a spinoff of the main Borderlands games, and the decision to make a stand-alone title has been successful.

However, there are a few negatives familiar with any video game. The most extensive area of concern seems to be with mob density and the system of Golden Dice if players are to be believed.

Golden Dice are essential items in the game, and there are more than 200 items to be collected. Every time a player finds a Golden Dice, their loot luck improves slightly. Higher loot luck results in better chances of getting valuable rewards.

Unfortunately, the existing system only allows these buffs in loot luck to individual characters. As for mob density, some players dislike it even in the most challenging missions.

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands players want improvement in mob density and loot luck system

The limited scope of the Golden Dice, loot luck in general, and mob density was stated in a lengthy post by Reddit user u/Peneaplle. According to the user, mob density isn't sufficient even for endgame content, especially for certain attack types. As for the Golden Dice and the associated loot, luck will work better if the buffs apply account-wide.

Many users reiterated the thoughts of u/Peneaplle. One user stated that doing the Chaos Chamber runs at the Elite level takes away the problem of mob density. However, it has to do with the increased difficulty of the mobs as each of them take longer to be killed.

It appears that Gearbox might need to make the loot luck system account wide if it wants to encourage players to make multi-class runs and increase the game's shelflife.

The issue with the existing Golden Dice system is so severe that some players are ready to resort to unfair means to get them.

One Reddit user believes that at least some kind of indicator of the Dice that has already been collected will be useful.

It appears that the satisfaction from killing a large horde of enemies is one big reason why some players want a greater mob density.

Another player stated the problem with the existing system with Golden Dice. While collecting them once might be okay, doing it again can be troublesome.

Another player has a similar issue with repetitive processes and is willing to skip DLCs unless things change.

When a member asked about the importance of loot luck, another fellow player explained why a higher loot luck is necessary.

There have been previous points of criticism over the existing loot luck and Golden Dice system. The mob density seems to be a lesser issue, but it's an issue nevertheless. It now remains to be seen if Gearbox will at least fix the existing loot luck system in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands.

