AFK Journey Reinier guide: Skills and team comps

Reinier is a Support class hero from the Hypogean faction. He is an S-level hero armed with debuffing and buffing skills. His kit allows him to briefly take enemies to another dimension, knocking them down and weakening their damage output. The Hypogean hero is currently the best supporter, dominating every game mode in AFK Journey.

This guide will help you learn about Reinier’s skills, how to get him, and an optimal team setup for the Hypogean hero.

AFK Journey Reinier guide: Skills breakdown

Reinier's skills in AFK Journey (Image via Farlight Games)

Reinier’s attack range is 5, meaning he can deal damage from afar. He can swamp the position of his allies with enemies' to disrupt their formation and crowd control by teleporting them to another dimension. Below is the detailed breakdown of the Support hero in AFK Journey:

Dynamic Balance (Skill 1): He swaps the position of his ally with a symmetrical enemy. The hero recovers HP every time the enemy gets hit until the battle ends.

Golden Ratio (Skill 2): The skill attacks the enemy with the highest HP through the portal, interrupting and dealing damage. After a short duration, the hero punches the enemy and knocks it down. He deals additional damage if the enemy’s HP is above 61.8%.

Mutual Reflection (Ultimate): The hero selects the enemy with the highest HP and deals them damage. He enters another dimension with the enemy if the count of non-summoned heroes exceeds or equals the opposition teams’. If the condition isn’t met, he deals damage rather than entering another dimension.

Tuned Art (Exclusive Skill): The skill knocks down an enemy after swapping its position with the ally while using Dynamic Balance. It also increases the damage they take till the battle ends.

Hero Focus: The Dynamic Balance reduces the enemy’s damage output or boosts the ally’s damage-dealing ability.

Enhance Force: The ally who is symmetrical to the enemy hero gets an attack boost until the battle ends.

Renier is a viable choice for all game modes, such as PvE, PvP, Dream Realm, Trial of Abyss, and Battle Drills. He works excellently without dupes, although they will make his kit more robust with them. Use Dynamic Balance to swap the position of an enemy Marksman or healer character with Tanks or warrior heroes, such as Brutus and Thoran, to let them survive more and aggro the damage.

Players should position him in the middle or front, depending on the enemy unit they want to swap with. Additionally, he needs a healer to survive because he can’t survive on his own. One should also look out for the Rogue class heroes in opposing teams and position the Support hero according to them.

AFK Journey Reinier guide: Best team comps

Thoran, Antandra, and Smokey & Meerky are some of the best teammates for Reinier in AFK Journey (Image via Farlight Games)

Reinier needs a healer as a Support hero; the ideal choice is Smokey & Meerky. Besides the healer, players must bring in two Tank heroes to help them survive longer. Thoran, Antandra, and Brutus are some of the viable choices.

Cecia and Odie, as damage dealers, will be perfect for killing off swapped enemies sooner, weakening the opposing team. Since Rainier's Ultimate has an excellent crowd-controlling ability, using Rowan will also benefit the entire team.

AFK Journey Reinier guide: Stats and how to get him

Reinier's stats in AFK Journey (Image via Farlight Games)

Below is a detailed breakdown of the Support hero's skills in AFK Journey at the highest level:

Attack Range: 5

5 HP: 1679K

1679K Attack: 151K

151K Physical Defense: 33,098

33,098 Magic Defense: 36,307

36,307 Crit: 85.1%

85.1% Haste: 8.0

8.0 Crit. Resist: 66.6%

66.6% Healing: 30.3

30.3 Proficiency: 312

Since he is a Hypogean hero, players can summon him only from the Stargaze Station banner using Stellar Crystals. Players can also buy one Soul Sigil of the hero for 30,000 Guild Medal at the Guild store. Upgrading him to Mythic+ and unlocking his Exclusive Skill is recommended; however, he will work well with only one copy.