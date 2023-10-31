Alan Wake 2 has many things to do, including upgrades and weapons. Occasionally, these will be given to you as a plot device. To locate these products, you have to rely on your exploration skills. Most of the time, you have to solve a riddle to get these upgrades or weapons. These take the shape of safes or stashes used by cults.

Even if the answers can only be found by briefly scanning your surroundings, it can be a headache if you are unsure of where to search. This guide will give directions to the answers or the locks' combination.

Alan Wake 2 all combinations and codes for puzzles

The two characters in Alan Wake 2 have a set of nine missions each (ignoring the prologue of Saga's chapters), called Return for Saga and Initiation for Alan. After completing the first five missions, you can switch between both the protagonists as you like. Saga's chapters contain many collectibles, including weapons and equipment upgrades, whereas, for Alan, it's mostly door codes.

Here are all the available solutions to the puzzles and the lock combinations in Alan Wake 2.

All puzzle answers for Saga's campaign in Alan Wake 2.

As FBI Agent Saga Anderson, you are tasked with looking into a ritualistic murder in the small town of Bright Falls in Washington.

Saga will face many foes while investigating the town of Bright Falls (Image via Remedy)

Return 1: Invitation

Cauldron Lake - Murder site stash: You can find the solution inside the trailer. Enter the symbols to access this lockbox

Return 2: The Heart

Cauldron Lake - Weapon safe in the general store: 739

Weapon safe in the general store: 739 Cauldron Lake - Witch’s laddle stash: You can find a bunch of arrows on the opposite side of the stash. Follow them to retrieve the key and open the chest.

Witch’s laddle stash: You can find a bunch of arrows on the opposite side of the stash. Follow them to retrieve the key and open the chest. Cauldron Lake - Private cabin stash: 658

Return 3: Local Girl

Watery - Crossbow: 527

Crossbow: 527 Watery - Coffee World slow roaster ride stash: 147

Coffee World slow roaster ride stash: 147 Watery - Coffee World houtari well stash: The key can be found behind the statue of Mr. Drippy, the theme park's mascot. The statue stands to the east of the stash.

Coffee World houtari well stash: The key can be found behind the statue of Mr. Drippy, the theme park's mascot. The statue stands to the east of the stash. Watery - Coffee World gift shop safe: 146

Coffee World gift shop safe: 146 Watery - Kalevala Knight Door padlock: The Solution to this lock can be found behind the big Mr. Drippy coffee mug.

Kalevala Knight Door padlock: The Solution to this lock can be found behind the big Mr. Drippy coffee mug. Watery - Kalevala Knight workshop stash: 542

Kalevala Knight workshop stash: 542 Watery - Lighthouse stash: The solution to this puzzle is available on the small rocky ledge northwest of the lighthouse. Use your flashlight to find Roman markings atop the cultist symbol (I, II, III). Enter the symbols according to the markings.

Lighthouse stash: The solution to this puzzle is available on the small rocky ledge northwest of the lighthouse. Use your flashlight to find Roman markings atop the cultist symbol (I, II, III). Enter the symbols according to the markings. Watery - Downtown pier stash: 496

Return 5: Old Gods

Bright Falls - Bunker Woods stash: 177

Bunker Woods stash: 177 Bright Falls - Wellness Centre security room computer: 170823

Wellness Centre security room computer: 170823 Bright Falls - Manor stash: 273

Manor stash: 273 Bright Falls - South of Wellness Centre stash: The solution can be found following the arrows above the stash.

South of Wellness Centre stash: The solution can be found following the arrows above the stash. Bright Falls - Stash inside the shed next to the fresh food building: 697

Stash inside the shed next to the fresh food building: 697 Bright Falls - Stash across the street from the Oh Deer Diner: Head to the park. The solutions are painted on 1. The radar dish, 2. On the floor near the park benches, 3. In the Gazebo

Return 6: Scratch

Bright Falls - Sherrif Station weapon case: 723

Sherrif Station weapon case: 723 Bright Falls - Sherrif Station basement: 146

All puzzle answers for Alan's campaign in Alan Wake 2

The protagonist of the first game and crime-fiction author, Alan Wake, once again takes charge.

Can the protagonist finally escape his fate from the Dark Place? (Image via Remedy)

Initiation 1: Late Night

Talk show studio - Door Lock: First time, it will be 665, and the second time, it will be 565

Initiation 5: Room 665

Oceanview Hotel - Door Code: 2550

This concludes all the available solution locations and the codes for the puzzles in Alan Wake 2. You can also check out the guide on a few tips for beginners if you just started or are yet to begin your adventures in the game.