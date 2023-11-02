Alan Wake 2 picks up the story following the events of its predecessor, where Alan found himself ensnared in the Dark Place. In this second installment, he will delve deeper into this mysterious realm. Moreover, the game offers two unique campaigns, each with its own playable protagonist: Alan Wake and Saga Anderson. Despite their interconnected storylines, the gameplay for these characters varies.

As they progress through the campaign, they will discover various items that will aid them in overcoming the challenges they face. When assuming the role of Alan Wake, you'll encounter a mystical item referred to as the Angel Lamp.

The Angel Lamp, among other items, will play a crucial role in helping him combat the darkness. This article offers insights into the said item's location in Alan Wake 2.

Where to find the Angel Lamp in Alan Wake 2?

You will find this item in the Basement Room during the TV show playthrough. (Image via Remedy Entertainment)

At some stage in your television-set adventure in Alan Wake 2, you'll acquire the Angel Lamp along with comprehensive instructions on how to use it. It has the ability to harness light from specific sources and transform the surroundings in the vicinity. It becomes essential to employ the Angel Lamp during Alan's missions to both soak up and redirect light, ultimately altering the environment to reveal your path forward.

You'll easily discern when a light source is ready to be absorbed by the Angel Lamp because a prompt will materialize on the screen. It will also be accompanied by an icon indicating the direction of the usable source.

The lamp, which originally belonged to Thomas Zane and served as the source for crafting the Clicker, had been in Cynthia Weaver's care following Zane's disappearance. However, during her stay at Valhalla Nursing Home, it mysteriously disappeared. This disappearance can be attributed to Rose Marigold, who, upon receiving apparent messages from Alan Wake, sent the Angel Lamp to the Dark Place.

In addition to the Angel Lamp, there are various other valuable items in the game that serve diverse functions. For instance, when you play as Saga Anderson, you'll encounter Lunch Boxes scattered throughout her campaign, which serve as a method for enhancing your weapons. On the other hand, when you play as Alan, you'll come across symbols referred to as Words of Powers.

These symbols are instrumental for various upgrades. They are categorized as: Words of Stuff enhance your inventory; Words of Fix boost your health and regeneration; Words of War increase the damage of your revolver, shotgun, flare gun, and more.

In Alan Wake 2, you can find scattered Deer Heads that offer rewards when collected. These can be acquired during Saga Anderson's campaign. By gathering all of them, you'll provide Saga with additional supplies.