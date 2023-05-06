Alchemy Stars tier list (May 2023)

Alchemy Stars is one of the best games in the online RPG genre. The title boasts over a million downloads on the Google Play Store with an impressive 4.6-star rating. It has over 100 different characters or aurorians for players to choose and create powerful combinations. Developers have categorized the characters into four main elements and five tiers in these elements.

Players can choose their desired element, unlock different high to low-tier characters and take on their opponents in intense battles.

This article discusses the tier list for Alchemy Stars in 2023.

Here's a tier list for Alchemy Stars (May 2023)

Alchemy Stars features four main elements and different tiers with lots of aurorians for players to equip. The four main team elements are Water, Fire, Forest, and Thunder, with S, A, B, C, and D tiers. Gamers can select their favorite element and unlock different Alchemy Stars aurorians to create an unbeatable team and battle with other rivals.

Fire

One of the strongest Fire combinations for players is to keep Sinsa as their captain, followed by Charon, Rinne, and Smokey. Players can also shift positions for detonators and convertors with other aurorians for more efficient team combinations.

Here are the different characters listed in Fire:

S-Tier

Charon

Gram

Sinsa

Eicy

Faust

Maggie (MBT)

Novio

Victoria

A-Tier

Maggie (BT2)

Tiny One

Frostfire (MBT)

Jona (BT3)

Tohru

Leona

Nails

Barbara

Istvan (BT2)

B-Tier

Benny and Curo (BT2)

Rouge

Smokey (BT3)

Uriel (BT3)

Benny and Curo

Regina

Taki

Cordy

Patty & Patsy

Smokey

Uriel

Genevieve

Maggie

Joanie Boom

Pepi

Frostfire

Jona

Istvan

Alice

Brock

C-Tier

Chandra

D-Tier

Sork & Bekk

Chainsaw Rick

Forest

Forest team players can keep Hiiro as their captain for his amazing detonator skills. Under his leadership, you can use Goldie as support, Paloma as a sniper, and Louise as a convertor. It is one of the well-balanced Forest teams players can use in Alchemy Stars for an astonishing gacha gaming experience.

Here are the different characters listed in Forest:

S-Tier

Hiiro

Areia (BT2)

Gabriel (BT3)

Hedy (BT3)

Nikinis

Siobhan

Pact

Sikare (MBT)

Migard

Mythos

Paloma

A-Tier

Beryl

Areia

Robyn

Gabriel

Hedy

Pasolo

Cuscuta (MBT)

Lola

Louise (BT2)

Lucoa (BT2)

Naroxel

Odi

Uriah

B-Tier

Lester

Sylva

Sikare

Jola

Wendy

Ophina

Cuscuta

Dawn

Lucoa

Louise

C-Tier

Clover

Dove

D-Tier

Jomu

Leah

Thunder

For those playing Alchemy Stars in the Thunder team, Micheal and Requiem are the two best options for Captain. Other team members can include Axelia as a supporter, Pollux as a converter, and Nadine as a healer.

Here are the different characters listed in Thunder:

S-Tier

Michael

Requiem

Revy

Gronru

Irridon

Beverly

Nemesis (MBT)

Florine (BT3)

A-Tier

Eve (BT3)

Pittman

Tessa

Luke

Schwartz

Florine

Nadine

B-Tier

Eve

Dayna

Nemesis

Unimet

Kanna

Wrath

Mia

Vivian

Hachi & Gin

Kafka

Bonacie

Erica

Keating

Lilliam

Rabbie

C-Tier

Ansia

Eho

D-Tier

Angel

Amy

Water

Water team players are recommended to use Azure or Regal as their leader and Barton as a convertor. For healing, you can use Carleen and Sharona for their amazing healing and converter skills.

Here are the different characters listed in Water:

S-Tier

Bethel

Regal

Sharona

Bethlehem (BT3)

Carleen (BT3)

Sariel

Barton (MBT)

Kleken

Fleur

A-Tier

Corax

Bethlehem

Carleen

Ruby (BT3)

Barton (BT2)

Vice

Chloe

Hydrad

Philyshy

Raphael (BT3)

B-Tier

Elma

Jane

Kuma & Pengy

Ruby

Barton

Michenny

Ms. Blanc

Tweety

Connolly

Allura

Raphael

C-Tier

Seleucid

Fafnir

Constantine

Noah

Zoya

D-Tier

Korgon

White Dwarf

That concludes our tier list for Alchemy Stars in 2023.

