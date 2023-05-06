Alchemy Stars tier list (May 2023)

Alchemy Stars is one of the best games in the online RPG genre. The title boasts over a million downloads on the Google Play Store with an impressive 4.6-star rating. It has over 100 different characters or aurorians for players to choose and create powerful combinations. Developers have categorized the characters into four main elements and five tiers in these elements.
Players can choose their desired element, unlock different high to low-tier characters and take on their opponents in intense battles.
This article discusses the tier list for Alchemy Stars in 2023.
Here's a tier list for Alchemy Stars (May 2023)
Alchemy Stars features four main elements and different tiers with lots of aurorians for players to equip. The four main team elements are Water, Fire, Forest, and Thunder, with S, A, B, C, and D tiers. Gamers can select their favorite element and unlock different Alchemy Stars aurorians to create an unbeatable team and battle with other rivals.
Fire
One of the strongest Fire combinations for players is to keep Sinsa as their captain, followed by Charon, Rinne, and Smokey. Players can also shift positions for detonators and convertors with other aurorians for more efficient team combinations.
Here are the different characters listed in Fire:
S-Tier
- Charon
- Gram
- Sinsa
- Eicy
- Faust
- Maggie (MBT)
- Novio
- Victoria
A-Tier
- Maggie (BT2)
- Tiny One
- Frostfire (MBT)
- Jona (BT3)
- Tohru
- Leona
- Nails
- Barbara
- Istvan (BT2)
B-Tier
- Benny and Curo (BT2)
- Rouge
- Smokey (BT3)
- Uriel (BT3)
- Benny and Curo
- Regina
- Taki
- Cordy
- Patty & Patsy
- Smokey
- Uriel
- Genevieve
- Maggie
- Joanie Boom
- Pepi
- Frostfire
- Jona
- Istvan
- Alice
- Brock
C-Tier
- Chandra
D-Tier
- Sork & Bekk
- Chainsaw Rick
Forest
Forest team players can keep Hiiro as their captain for his amazing detonator skills. Under his leadership, you can use Goldie as support, Paloma as a sniper, and Louise as a convertor. It is one of the well-balanced Forest teams players can use in Alchemy Stars for an astonishing gacha gaming experience.
Here are the different characters listed in Forest:
S-Tier
- Hiiro
- Areia (BT2)
- Gabriel (BT3)
- Hedy (BT3)
- Nikinis
- Siobhan
- Pact
- Sikare (MBT)
- Migard
- Mythos
- Paloma
A-Tier
- Beryl
- Areia
- Robyn
- Gabriel
- Hedy
- Pasolo
- Cuscuta (MBT)
- Lola
- Louise (BT2)
- Lucoa (BT2)
- Naroxel
- Odi
- Uriah
B-Tier
- Lester
- Sylva
- Sikare
- Jola
- Wendy
- Ophina
- Cuscuta
- Dawn
- Lucoa
- Louise
C-Tier
- Clover
- Dove
D-Tier
- Jomu
- Leah
Thunder
For those playing Alchemy Stars in the Thunder team, Micheal and Requiem are the two best options for Captain. Other team members can include Axelia as a supporter, Pollux as a converter, and Nadine as a healer.
Here are the different characters listed in Thunder:
S-Tier
- Michael
- Requiem
- Revy
- Gronru
- Irridon
- Beverly
- Nemesis (MBT)
- Florine (BT3)
A-Tier
- Eve (BT3)
- Pittman
- Tessa
- Luke
- Schwartz
- Florine
- Nadine
B-Tier
- Eve
- Dayna
- Nemesis
- Unimet
- Kanna
- Wrath
- Mia
- Vivian
- Hachi & Gin
- Kafka
- Bonacie
- Erica
- Keating
- Lilliam
- Rabbie
C-Tier
- Ansia
- Eho
D-Tier
- Angel
- Amy
Water
Water team players are recommended to use Azure or Regal as their leader and Barton as a convertor. For healing, you can use Carleen and Sharona for their amazing healing and converter skills.
Here are the different characters listed in Water:
S-Tier
- Bethel
- Regal
- Sharona
- Bethlehem (BT3)
- Carleen (BT3)
- Sariel
- Barton (MBT)
- Kleken
- Fleur
A-Tier
- Corax
- Bethlehem
- Carleen
- Ruby (BT3)
- Barton (BT2)
- Vice
- Chloe
- Hydrad
- Philyshy
- Raphael (BT3)
B-Tier
- Elma
- Jane
- Kuma & Pengy
- Ruby
- Barton
- Michenny
- Ms. Blanc
- Tweety
- Connolly
- Allura
- Raphael
C-Tier
- Seleucid
- Fafnir
- Constantine
- Noah
- Zoya
D-Tier
- Korgon
- White Dwarf
That concludes our tier list for Alchemy Stars in 2023.