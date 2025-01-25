ALGS Year 4 Championship Twitch drops: All rewards and how to get

ALGS Year 4 Championship Twitch drops will be available to all spectators who are tuning in to watch the event live on Twitch. There will be a total of five cosmetic items to earn and they will be available for the entirety of the event from January 29 to February 2, 2025.

Having said that, this article will provide a detailed breakdown of all the ALGS Year 4 Championship Twitch drops and how to get them.

All rewards in ALGS Year 4 Championship Twitch drops

Unlike the previous years, developers have decided to provide an extra reward, making it a total of five available to be earned through the ALGS Year 4 Championship Twitch drops this year. These will be five exclusive cosmetic items you can use to decorate your account and represent the ALGS Year 4 Championship in the game.

The available rewards are:

Unlocked after watching for 30 minutes on January 29, 2025 - Champs Trophy Sticker

Unlocked after watching for 30 minutes on January 30, 2025 - ALGS 30-30 Repeater Skin

Unlocked after watching for 30 minutes on January 31, 2025 - ALGS Horizon Skin

Unlocked after watching for 30 minutes on February 1, 2025 - "You are the Champion" Holospray

Unlocked after watching for 30 minutes on February 2, 2025 - Gold Nessie Gun Charm

Furthermore, there will also be a giveaway of a total of 50,000 Apex coins in the official Twitch chat during the event. You must stay tuned to the chat and enter "#hotdrops" when necessary to have a chance at winning 1,000 Apex coins. After every match series, three winners will be selected at random for this giveaway.

However, on Match Point Finals Sunday, a total of 20 winners will be selected as mentioned in the official blog post.

How to get the ALGS Year 4 Championship Twitch drops?

To receive the ALGS Year 4 Championship Twitch drops, players will have to tune in to either the official Apex Legends’ Twitch channel or one of the partnered streams and watch for 30 minutes every day.

However, to claim your rewards, you will first need to connect your EA account to Twitch. Here is how to connect your accounts:

Go to our Twitch linking page and login or create a Twitch account.

and login or create a Twitch account. Make sure you’re logging in to the Twitch account where you want to watch streams and get rewards.

Click Authorize .

. If you have Login Verification turned on, enter your security code and click Log In .

. Click the Link Accounts button to link your EA and Twitch accounts.

button to link your EA and Twitch accounts. Make sure you’re linking the right Twitch account to your EA Account — you can’t link another Twitch account later.

You'll get a notification that you're successfully linked.

Once you have linked your EA and Twitch accounts, you can now tune into the Apex Legends Twitch channel or one of the “Drops Enabled” partnered streams and start watching. Once your 30 minutes of watch time is over, here is how to claim your earned rewards:

Go to Twitch’s Drops page and find the Drop you want to claim.

and find the Drop you want to claim. Scroll down to Connection and make sure it says Connected next to it.

and make sure it says next to it. If it doesn’t, click Connect and follow the instructions.

and follow the instructions. Once you’ve earned your Drop, select the Drop and click Claim Now.

You should now have your earned rewards available in your inventory once you log in to the game.

Note that if you somehow miss a reward for a particular day, you will have a chance to earn all the available rewards on day 5 of the championship. On the final day, the first 30 minutes of watch time will earn you the Gold Nessie Gun Charm while the next 30 minutes will unlock all the remaining four rewards of the ALGS Year 4 Championship Twitch drops.

