Alhaitham Ascension Materials guide for Genshin Impact: Resource lists for triple crowning

Genshin Impact's Alhaitham is an excellent character to build, yet players first need to farm his Talent Level-Up and Ascension Materials. That's where this guide will come in handy. Everything regarding the resources Travelers need to collect to obtain it will be included in this article.

Players can farm all of his Ascension Materials in Genshin Impact right now. Likewise, they can repeatedly obtain most of his Talent Level-Up resources in a week, with the only exception being the Crown of Insight.

That item is only obtainable via the main event of a Version Update, so players do not farm it like they do with most other materials.

List of Alhaitham Ascension Materials in Genshin Impact

The character that some players wish to max out (Image via HoYoverse)

Let's cut to the chase and post a list of all Ascension Materials necessary to max out Alhaitham's level in Genshin Impact:

1x Nagadus Emerald Sliver

9x Nagadus Emerald Fragments

9x Nagadus Emerald Chunks

6x Nagadus Emerald Gemstones

46x Pseudo-Stamens

168x Sand Grease Pupa

18x Faded Red Satins

30x Trimmed Red Silks

36x Rich Red Brocades

420,000 Mora

The following section will explain how players can obtain these resources.

These are the two bosses that drop the Nagadus Emerald items (Image via HoYoverse)

Unfortunately, the Nagadus Emerald items are not farmable from the same boss that drops the Pseudo-Stamens. The former resources are currently obtainable from:

Jadeplume Terrorshroom

Dendo Hypostasis

The Jadeplume Terrorshroom is located in Vissudha Field, Sumeru, while the Dendro Hypostasis is found in the Land of Lower Setekh, Sumeru.

The Setukh Wenut's location (Image via HoYoverse)

Only one boss drops the Pseudo-Stamen, and that's the Setekh Wenut. Its location is shown in the above image. Once you defeat it, you have to wait a few minutes for it to respawn. Repeat the process until you get 46 Pseudo-Stamens.

This interactive map will help Travelers find the Sand Grease Pupas needed to max out Alhaitham's total level. Since there are only 74 spawns, you will have to wait for them to respawn in 48 hours to collect another batch. Even then, you would only have 148, which necessitates waiting for another reset.

The Eremites drop the remaining Ascension Materials that players need to get:

Faded Red Satins

Trimmed Red Silks

Rich Red Brocades

They're scattered all over Sumeru, so defeating them shouldn't be an issue for most Genshin Impact players. Just remember that these items are also used for maxing out Alhaitham's Talents.

Finally, Mora is obtainable in several ways in this game. The easiest way to get a ton of it is by clearing Blossoms of Wealth, which could spawn anywhere in Teyvat.

List of Alhaitham Talent Level-Up Materials in Genshin Impact

A screenshot of his Elemental Burst (Image via HoYoverse)

Here is a list of all Talent Level-Up resources needed to max out all three of Alhaitham's abilities in Genshin Impact:

9x Teachings of Ingenuity

63x Guides to Ingenuity

114x Philosophies of Ingenuity

18x Faded Red Satins

66x Trimmed Red Silks

93x Rich Red Brocades

18x Mirrors of Mushin

3x Crowns of Insight

4,957,500 Mora

The Faded Red Satins, Trimmed Red Silks, Rich Red Brocades, and Mora were covered in the previous section of this guide.

This is where you get the Ingenuity books (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact players can obtain the Ingenuity Books by completing the Steeple of Ignorance Domain on Tuesday, Friday, or Sunday. Otherwise, they will have to wait until one of those days to farm more of them.

The final part to cover in this Genshin Impact guide is the Mirrors of Mushin, which are obtainable via the Scaramouche weekly boss. Travelers must complete the Where the Boat of Consciousness Lies Archon Quest to gain access to this Domain.

Poll : Have you ever maxed out a character before in Genshin Impact? (total level and all three talents) Yes No 0 votes