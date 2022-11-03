All 4 hidden achievements to obtain from Dendro Hypostasis and Scaramouche boss in Genshin Impact

A new version of Genshin Impact means new hidden achievements for players to search for. Patch 3.2 could be described as a filler update because of the lack of new areas.

The number of hidden achievements is also small compared to the previous versions. Excluding the achievements from the new Sumeru Archon Quest, there are only four achievements left for Travelers to obtain. This article will guide users on how to get them in Genshin Impact.

4 Hidden Achievements from New Enemies in Genshin Impact version 3.2

1) It All Comes Tumbling Down (10 Primogems)

Shouki no Kami is paralyzed after being hit by two Electro Matrices (Image via HoYoverse)

The first achievement that Genshin Impact players can obtain from Shouki no Kami is in the first phase of the battle. They must collect Energy Blocks generated from Scaramouche's attacks to charge their Neo Akasha Terminal.

Then, stand on top of one of the Electro Matrix and activate the effect to suppress the boss once. Repeat this step for the second Electro Matrix to overload and paralyze Shouki no Kami to get the hidden achievement.

2) Causality of Birth and Extinction (10 Primogems)

The second achievement can be completed after Travelers enter the second stage of the battle. They need to wait until Shouki no Kami's shield is completely destroyed so he will unleash Setsuna Shoumetsu.

While Genshin Impact players can destroy the Nirvana Engines summoned by the enemy, they should not use Neo Akasha Terminal's skill to stun Shouki no Kami. Instead, Travelers need to wait until he unleashes Setsuna Shoumetsu and hits one of their characters. Once the active character is down, players will get a hidden achievement.

3) Records of the Fall (5 Primogems)

This hidden achievement can only be obtained from Dendro Hypostasis in the Sumeru Desert. Genshin Impact players need to use Pyro Attack when the cube is doing a Plunging Attack.

The best way to achieve this is by deploying a Pyro catalyst and a shielder. First, create a shield when the Dendro cube starts forming itself into a ball. Then, switch to Pyro Catalyst (Klee/Yanfei) and let her take the hit. When the enemy slams itself to the ground, instantly tap the Normal Attack button to burn the vine shell and obtain the hidden achievement.

4) The Marvelous Uses of Nitrogen Fixation (5 Primogems)

Attack the Piths with Dendro before following with Electro (Image via HoYoverse)

The last achievement for the new enemy in Genshin Impact version 3.2 is also from Dendro Hypostasis. This time, players need at least one Dendro and Electro character in the team.

Starting the battle, defeat the cube until it reaches approximately 5% HP and enters restoration mode. During this time, the Dendro Hypostasis will summon three Restorative Piths. Travelers need to attack all of them with Dendro attacks for them to enter the Normal state. Then, use Electro attacks on all the Piths to enter the Activated state and gain the hidden achievement.

Dendro Hypostasis is likely to be defeated before players can activate all three Restorative Piths. So, they can only restart the battle and retry it again, possibly with Dendro and Electro Archer. Thus, they don't need to sprint and focus on aiming.

By completing all the tasks above, Genshin Impact players can obtain a total of 30 Primogems.

