All 6 buried chest locations in Inazuma in Genshin Impact

According to miHoYo's official interactive map for Genshin Impact, there are six buried chest locations in Inazuma.
The main appeal of these buried chests is the 2 or 5 Primogems that players get for opening them. Otherwise, the loot is nothing special (although it will still be listed in this article to let players know what's inside).
Two of the six buried chests in Inazuma involve a puzzle of some kind. The remaining four consist of gamers walking to the location and digging it up.
Genshin Impact guide: Where to find all six buried chests locations in Inazuma
There are six buried chests in Inazuma. The locations are found in the following Inazuma islands:
- Narukami Island (3)
- Yashiori Island (2)
- Tsurumi Island (1)
Not all sites require a puzzle, but it will be specified below for clarity.
Grand Narukami Shrine location
West of the Grand Narukami Shrine is one of the six buried chests. Users can jump off of the nearby Teleport Waypoint and head westward to find this location. There is a Mirror Maiden nearby, so they might wish to deal with her first.
Either way, use the Memento Lens on the fox statue to gain the ability to dig here. It will spawn an Exquisite Chest with:
- Old Merc's Pal
- Lucky Dog's Silver Circlet
- Exile's Goblet
- Mystic Enhancement Ore
- Fine Enhancement Ore
Unnamed island southwest of Inazuma City
There are two buried chest locations in an unnamed island southwest of Inazuma City. The first one is next to a Lavender Melon tree near the middle of the island. There is no puzzle associated with it.
It contains:
- Lucky Dog's Eagle Feather
- Fine Enhancement Ore
- Lucky Dog's Hourglass
- Mystic Enhancement Ore
- Waster Greatsword
The following site is on the southeastern coast of the previous area. Like before, there is no puzzle to do. Instead, gamers will see a "Dig" prompt. This buried chest contains:
- Hunter's Bow
- Traveling Doctor's Pocket Watch
- Mystic Enhancement Ore
- Fine Enhancement Ore
- Lucky Dog's Goblet
Higi Village location
This buried chest requires players to do the Sinister Instruction quest. It involves praying at a shrine for three real-life days, and then the player has to defeat Washizu. Afterward, they can go to the above location, light up the torches, and then dig.
Opening this buried chest gives players the "A Hollow Soul" achievement. Otherwise, its contents include:
- Fine Enhancement Ore
- Apprentice's Notes
- Berserker's Battle Mask
- Exile's Flower
- Mystic Enhancement Ore
Fort Mumei location
This Inazuma location is on the northern end of Fort Mumei. The buried chest should be located near some vines with some walls surrounding it in a circular pattern. Travelers don't have to do any puzzles for this buried chest.
It contains:
- Fine Enhancement Ore
- Lucky Dog's Hourglass
- Hunter's Bow
- Lucky Dog's Clover
There is only one buried chest left in Inazuma (at least, for Genshin Impact 2.2).
Near Moshiri Ceremonial Site
The final location doesn't involve any puzzles. As long as users have access to Tsurumi Island in Inazuma, they can find this buried chest. It's south of the Teleport Waypoint near Moshiri Ceremonial Site.
Take care of the two Hilichurls here and open the buried chest. It contains:
- Traveling Doctor's Pocket Watch
- Exile's Feather
- Fine Enhancement Ore
- Waster Greatsword
ALSO READArticle Continues below
Note: That is every Inazuma buried chest location in Genshin Impact up to version 2.2.