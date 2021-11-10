All 6 buried chest locations in Inazuma in Genshin Impact

According to miHoYo's official interactive map for Genshin Impact, there are six buried chest locations in Inazuma.

The main appeal of these buried chests is the 2 or 5 Primogems that players get for opening them. Otherwise, the loot is nothing special (although it will still be listed in this article to let players know what's inside).

Two of the six buried chests in Inazuma involve a puzzle of some kind. The remaining four consist of gamers walking to the location and digging it up.

Genshin Impact guide: Where to find all six buried chests locations in Inazuma

This is a map with all six buried chest locations in Inazuma (Image via miHoYo)

There are six buried chests in Inazuma. The locations are found in the following Inazuma islands:

Narukami Island (3)

Yashiori Island (2)

Tsurumi Island (1)

Not all sites require a puzzle, but it will be specified below for clarity.

Grand Narukami Shrine location

This is the spot where players can dig for one of the six buried chests (Image via Genshin Impact)

West of the Grand Narukami Shrine is one of the six buried chests. Users can jump off of the nearby Teleport Waypoint and head westward to find this location. There is a Mirror Maiden nearby, so they might wish to deal with her first.

Either way, use the Memento Lens on the fox statue to gain the ability to dig here. It will spawn an Exquisite Chest with:

Old Merc's Pal

Lucky Dog's Silver Circlet

Exile's Goblet

Mystic Enhancement Ore

Fine Enhancement Ore

Unnamed island southwest of Inazuma City

The first of two locations (Image via Genshin Impact)

There are two buried chest locations in an unnamed island southwest of Inazuma City. The first one is next to a Lavender Melon tree near the middle of the island. There is no puzzle associated with it.

It contains:

Lucky Dog's Eagle Feather

Fine Enhancement Ore

Lucky Dog's Hourglass

Mystic Enhancement Ore

Waster Greatsword

The second location on this island (Image via Genshin Impact)

The following site is on the southeastern coast of the previous area. Like before, there is no puzzle to do. Instead, gamers will see a "Dig" prompt. This buried chest contains:

Hunter's Bow

Traveling Doctor's Pocket Watch

Mystic Enhancement Ore

Fine Enhancement Ore

Lucky Dog's Goblet

Higi Village location

The dig prompt only shows up after doing a particular quest (Image via Genshin Impact)

This buried chest requires players to do the Sinister Instruction quest. It involves praying at a shrine for three real-life days, and then the player has to defeat Washizu. Afterward, they can go to the above location, light up the torches, and then dig.

Opening this buried chest gives players the "A Hollow Soul" achievement. Otherwise, its contents include:

Fine Enhancement Ore

Apprentice's Notes

Berserker's Battle Mask

Exile's Flower

Mystic Enhancement Ore

Fort Mumei location

Dig near the vines (Image via Genshin Impact)

This Inazuma location is on the northern end of Fort Mumei. The buried chest should be located near some vines with some walls surrounding it in a circular pattern. Travelers don't have to do any puzzles for this buried chest.

It contains:

Fine Enhancement Ore

Lucky Dog's Hourglass

Hunter's Bow

Lucky Dog's Clover

There is only one buried chest left in Inazuma (at least, for Genshin Impact 2.2).

Near Moshiri Ceremonial Site

There were two Hilichurls digging here (Image via Genshin Impact)

The final location doesn't involve any puzzles. As long as users have access to Tsurumi Island in Inazuma, they can find this buried chest. It's south of the Teleport Waypoint near Moshiri Ceremonial Site.

Take care of the two Hilichurls here and open the buried chest. It contains:

Traveling Doctor's Pocket Watch

Exile's Feather

Fine Enhancement Ore

Waster Greatsword

Note: That is every Inazuma buried chest location in Genshin Impact up to version 2.2.

Edited by Ravi Iyer