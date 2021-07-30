How to complete hidden Genshin Impact quest ‘Sinister Instruction’ to get the secret achievement

There is a secret achievement in Genshin Impact known as "A Hollow Soul," which requires the player to complete a hidden quest known as 'Sinister Instruction.'

Not all World Quests are easy to find in Genshin Impact. Sinister Instruction is a good example of that, as it's a hidden World Quest that is easy to miss for most casual Genshin Impact players.

However, completing the quest gives them Mora and some random items from a treasure chest. They also get the five Primogems from the achievement.

Although finding the quest can be confusing for some players, completing the quest is rather easy. It takes a few in-game days to finish the quest, but there aren't too many objectives in Sinister Instruction that pose as obstructions.

'Sinister Instruction' quest: How to unlock the "A Hollow Soul" secret achievement in Genshin Impact

The main thing to note about the secret achievement (A Hollow Soul) is that the player just needs to complete the Sinister Instruction quest. As a result, there isn't any fancy way they need to keep in mind when doing the quest.

Praying at the shrine for a few real-life days

The quest's main location, as depicted by the Hilichurl icon (Image via Genshin Impact Wiki)

The Hilichurl icon above depicts where the players can complete this quest. It's located near Serpent's Head, so use the Teleport Waypoint east of it and glide down to this location.

Once the player arrives here, they will see a samurai sitting down (named Washizu). Talk to him, and then pray at the shrine next to him three times. It should say "Outsider Shrine," and the Genshin Impact player just needs to interact with it three times. Continue to pay respects each time it pops up.

Talk to Washizu again, and he will tell the player to come back tomorrow, as in the real-life tomorrow (when Genshin Impact resets). Manipulating time won't do anything here.

It's also vital that the player talks to Washizu after praying three times, as they would have to waste a day in real life otherwise.

Washizu should still be here (Image via Genshin Impact Wiki)

After combing back tomorrow, there should be a treasure chest. Collect the loot and talk to Washizu again. Pray at the shrine three more times and remember to continue paying respect to it.

Afterwards, talk to Washizu to get another cryptic message. Then wait for another real-life day.

Collect the treasure and talk to Washizu after doing that. Like before, pray at the shrine three times and talk to him again. Repeating the process, the Genshin Impact players have to wait for the next Genshin Impact reset till the next day.

Users just need to repeat the process one more time for the Sinister Instruction quest. Collect the treasure, talk to Washizu, and pray. However, this time he will attack the player. Defeat Washizu and they should obtain Incomplete Notes and Tattered Paper.

Going to Higi Village

Go to this location and dig (Image via KyoStinV)

The final part of the Sinister Instruction quest is to go to the spot shown above. There should be a "Dig" option in between the two torches. Do so and the quest will be completed.

After completing Sinister Instruction, Genshin Impact players should now automatically unlock the "A Hollow Soul" achievement.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul