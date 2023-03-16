All Action Figure locations guide in week 3 of Destiny 2 Lightfall (2023) 

A new batch of Action Figures has been made available in Destiny 2 Lightfall, with the third weekly reset. Both these Figures are essential to completing the "They're not Dolls" triumph, tied to the Neomuna seal. This week, players can find each of these collectibles within the Esi Terminal and Liming Harbor.

This article will guide you to both Action Figures that have been unlocked with the third reset. Collecting each will require some work, including depositing Darkness orbs and defending against enemy waves.

However, those who haven't collected the previous Figurines from Weeks 1 and 2 are recommended to do so.

How to acquire Week 3 Action Figures in Destiny 2 for They're not Dolls triumph (2023)

1) Esi Terminal

Start your journey towards Zephyr's Concourse from either the Strider's Gate or Liming Harbor waypoint. From there, take the path heading to the Esi Terminal as shown on the map, geographically located on the left of Zephyr's Concourse. Follow this path until you come across the Esi Terminal and take a left turn.

Path to Esi Terminal in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Instead of going straight, take the first right and look for a small door to your left that leads to a bar. Keep going straight and go through the doorway to interact with what appears to be a sink. The image given below might provide a clearer idea of the location.

Door to the bar in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Sink to activate the mini-event in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

The mini-event will start after you interact with the sink, as a small Darkness "bloom" will appear just beside it. Interact with the bloom to carry it to the marked waypoint, as shown in the image below. There will be a total of five blooms that you need to deposit on the waypoint.

Carrying the bloom to the location in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

The locations of each orb will be marked with a gray diamond-shaped marker alongside a circle in the middle. You will see five of them scattered across different corners of the area. You will need to make your way to each one of the blooms and carry them while trying to avoid Cabal Gladiators.

Bloom locations as shown by the markers (Image via Destiny 2)

The Gladiators here will be immune to your weapon damage, so avoid getting killed by them while collecting and depositing the blooms. The Action Figure will spawn after you deposit all five blooms, and the Gladiators will disappear.

Additionally, the game will also reward you with 150 Neomuna ranks and 3,000 Glimmers.

2) Liming Harbor

Head to the Liming Harbor waypoint and take the first left that leads inside Radiosonde. Once inside, take an immediate right and head through the door. You will see a counter on your left. The images shown below might help provide a clearer idea of the location.

Door leading to the counter inside Radiosonde in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Counter to activate the enemy waves (Image via Bungie)

Simply interact by standing on top of the chair and defend the area from Vex enemies. Do not move off the counter and use a Machine Gun to quickly shut down the incoming waves. Enemies will include Vex Goblins, Hobgoblins, and Minotaurs. Collect the Action Figure after you're done shooting all three waves of Vex.

