All Action Figure locations guide for Weeks 1 and 2 in Destiny 2 Lightfall

Action Figures in Destiny 2 Lightfall is a brand new series of collectibles that players must obtain in-game. Interestingly, these items are directly tied to the Virtual Fighter seal of Neomuna, called "They're not Dolls." The Triumph tracker suggests that players must obtain nine Action Figures, with four available now.

The following article will guide you to every Action Figure that's available in the game and the best ways to get them. Presently, the four locations include Ahimsa Park, Irkalla Complex, Zephyr Concourse, and Maya's Retreat. Typically, the remaining collectibles will become available with the upcoming weekly resets.

How to get Action Figures in Destiny 2 Lightfall for the They're not Dolls Triumph (Weeks 1 and 2)

1) Ahimsa Park

If you're accustomed to the many locations of Terminal Overload in Ahimsa Park, then you should be familiar with the arena of the Psion boss fights. The image below might help clear out any confusion regarding the location.

The first Action Figure location (Image via Destiny 2)

Once you're in the vicinity, you will notice a small waypoint on your screen. This will lead you to the main staircase near the entrance, where the Action Figure can be found inside a cave. The image included below should give you a better idea.

The staircase that leads to the first Action Figure (Image via Destiny 2)

The first Action Figure in Ahimsa Park (Image via Destiny 2)

Once you've claimed it, make your way towards the Irkalla Complex, as the journey ahead is long.

2) Irkalla Complex

Head to the Zephyr Concourse and take the road leading to the Esi Terminal on the map. Geographically, it can be identified on the extreme left of Zephyr Concourse, as shown in the image below.

Road to Irkalla Complex (Image via Destiny 2)

The path that leads to Irkalla Complex (Image via Destiny 2)

Follow the path that's shown in the image above and take the first left once you reach a large space with Shadow Legion enemies. For further clarity, it's in the same region as the Under Siege mission of the Lightfall campaign.

Esi Terminal (Image via Destiny 2)

Keep moving ahead until you see a message on the bottom left that says 'Irkalla Complex.' Take the portal and head straight through the broken gap.

The portal that leads to the cannons (Image via Bungie)

Approach the three broken cannons and stand on the edge of all three to summon a Crux of Darkness in the sky.

Crux of Darkness in the sky (Image via Destiny 2)

Once you shoot three Crux, the Action Figure will spawn on the last cannon that you're standing on.

3) Maya's Retreat

Head over to the Liming Harbor waypoint and take the cave to the right that leads to Maya's Retreat. Keep going until you cross the bridge with Vex enemies and take the right path.

This is the same as the start of the 'Hypernet Current' mission. Once you reach the end of the bridge, hop onto the stone pillars and enter the cave to your right.

The first cave with brazier (Image via Bungie)

Enter the cave and light the first of three braziers located within it. Locate another cave underneath the first one, as shown in the image below.

The second cave location (Image via Destiny 2)

For the final brazier, head in the opposite direction and locate another cave, as shown in the image below.

The third cave location (Image via Bungie)

Lighting the final brazier will spawn in the third Action Figure.

4) Zephyr Concourse

Head to Zephyr Concourse from Strider's Gate and head for the bar in the area. You will notice a small item lying behind the counter, triggering a small event upon activation. Defend this item from the incoming Cabal force to make the Action Figure spawn.

The mini-event trigger for the fourth Action Figure (Image via Bungie)

To place the Action Figures, head to Strider's Gate waypoint, jump down, and take the first door to the left.

The door leading to a room for Action Figures (Image via Bungie)

Follow the waypoints to place each Action Figure and progress towards triumph.

