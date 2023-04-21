All Aerial Capture locations in Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores

Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores is the latest expansion for Horizon Forbidden West and features a wide range of interesting side activities in addition to the exciting new campaign. One of these side activities tasks players with locating a transmitter that's sending out coordinates and then activating it to trace a flight into the Aerial Capture that it leads into.

Fortunately, interested players only have to decipher and locate all of the clues that direct them towards the relevant location, with the flying part being fully automated. Doing this will unlock the achievement trophy, “Recovered All Aerial Captures.” Read on to learn more about all of the aerial capture points in the game.

Note: Minor spoilers for Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores are included in this article.

All six Aerial Capture locations in Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores

Here are the locations of all six Aerial Captures on the map of Burning Shores:

1) Aerial Capture #1

Aerial Capture #1, pictured in-game (Image via Guerrilla Games)

You must head to the east of the island where you'll find a small beach across a forest. From here, fly east using your Focus ability and find the trail for the Aerial Capture point. Interact with the clues to fly a path across Pangea Park.

2) Aerial Capture #2

Aerial Capture #2, pictured in-game (Image via Guerrilla Games)

As shown in the image above, the second Aerial Capture is located near the center of the in-game map of Burning Shores. You must fly your way up to this Aerial Capture point.

3) Aerial Capture #3

Aerial Capture #3, pictured in-game (Image via Guerrilla Games)

The third Aerial Capture is located on the northern part of the map near the edge. This particular clue is hidden underneath a structure that resembles a tree over a cliff. Interact with the clue and it will lead you to the Aerial Capture point.

4) Aerial Capture #4

Aerial Capture #4, pictured in-game (Image via YouTube/Quick Guides)

This capture point is located on the northwest section of the central island, atop a small plateau ahead of the lava. Make your way to this location and break into the radio tower to find the path to this Aerial Capture point.

5) Aerial Capture #5

Aerial Capture #5, pictured in-game (Image via YouTube/Quick Guides)

The fifth aerial capture is located on the west side of the island, fairly close to the edge. You must make your way to the region, which is indicated by the presence of two nearby campfires and a Stormbird that Aloy will have to fend off. Enter the building on the west to find the clue.

6) Aerial Capture #6

Aerial Capture #6, pictured in-game (Image via YouTube/Quick Guides)

The sixth and final Aerial Capture can only be unlocked after you explore the previous five capture points. It's located at the center of the in-game map, and Aloy can enter this region to begin her final flight towards the capture point in the map of Burning Shores.

Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores was officially released on April 19, 2023 as a PlayStation 5 exclusive DLC for the base game.

