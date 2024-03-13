All announced FC Mobile Heroes 24 Team C cards

A few hours ago, EA Sports announced the FC Mobile Heroes 24 Team C cards via a post on the title's official X handle. In the announcement, the developers mentioned cards of six legendary footballers who will now feature as Heroes in the mobile football game. The Team C cards will be available alongside the two existing Team A and B cards and are expected to build on their popularity.

The announcement has already created great hype among gamers worldwide who have been eagerly waiting for new heroes to arrive.

What are the announced FC Mobile Heroes 24 Team C cards?

The FC Mobile Heroes 24 Team C cards will be introduced in the title on March 14 after the weekly reset. The cards will have a unique Heroes background with a yellowish tinge.

Here's a look at the announced FC Mobile Heroes 24 Team C cards:

97 OVR - CB - Lucio (Brazil)

(Brazil) 96 OVR - CM - Dirk Kuyt (Netherlands)

(Netherlands) 95 OVR - ST - Antonio Di Natale (England)

(England) 95 OVR - LB - Joan Capdevila (Spain)

(Spain) 94 OVR - LW - Harry Kewell (Australia)

(Australia) 93 OVR - CAM - Tomas Rosicky (Czech Rosicky)

All the cards mentioned above have boosted attributes and great traits, making them rare items in the game. Lucky players who get hold of these cards can use them in their lineup to win more matches in the Division Rivals mode.

Which FC Mobile Heroes 24 promo cards made it to Team A and B?

As mentioned earlier, multiple Heroes 24 cards have been added to FC Mobile since its arrival on February 29, 2024. While Team A was introduced along with the promo, Team B was announced last week:

Here's an overview of the existing FC Mobile Heroes 24 Team A cards:

97 OVR ST - Rudi Voller (Germany)

(Germany) 96 OVR ST - Diego Forlan (Uruguay)

(Uruguay) 95 OVR RW - Joe Cole (England)

(England) 95 OVR CAM - Landon Donovan (USA)

(USA) 94 OVR ST - Mario Gomez (Germany)

(Germany) 94 OVR ST - Robbie Keane (Ireland)

(Ireland) 94 OVR CB - Ricardo Carvalho (Portugal)

(Portugal) 93 OVR CAM - Aleksandr Mostovoi (Russia)

(Russia) 93 OVR CDM - Ramires (Brazil)

Seven legendary footballers were inducted into the FC Mobile Heroes 24 Team B. Here's a look at them:

97 OVR LW - David Ginola (France)

(France) 96 OVR CB - Rafael Marquez (Mexico)

(Mexico) 95 OVR ST - Fernando Morientes (Spain)

(Spain) 95 OVR CM - Claudio Marchisio (Italy)

(Italy) 94 OVR ST - Tomas Brolin (Sweden)

(Sweden) 93 OVR CM - Tim Cahill (Australia)

(Australia) 93 OVR LM - DaMarcus Beasley (USA)

Similar to Team A and B, the FC Mobile Heroes 24 Team C cards can be obtained by opening Store Packs and by completing chapter missions and exchanges.

