The Apex Legends Season 21 ranked changes are among the plethora of updates worth fixating on in the upcoming season. Besides ranked changes, many other facets make this season stand out as a paradigm when it comes to new content and balance changes. This includes the official return of Solos reimagined, a new Broken Moon map, and more.

This article will cover everything you need to know regarding the Apex Legends Season 21 ranked changes, including rank resets and season rewards.

Apex Legends Season 21 ranked changes patch notes

All players in a premade Ranked squad must be within 3 Rank tiers of each other or they will not be allowed to progress to matchmaking

No tuning changes are to be made to ranked scoring for the launch of Upheaval

“Dev Note: While we are happy with how Breakout Ranked was received, there is some feedback that we want to address for the start of Upheaval. As always, we’ll be monitoring feedback and data for any required tuning changes during the season and any major updates required for the future.”

Season Reset

Where you ended in your last season of Ranked will determine where you start in Upheaval

If you ended your last season in Rookie, you will be reset to 1 RP

If you ended your last season above Rookie, you will be reset to Bronze IV

Split Timing

Split 2 will take place at the same time as the .1 patch, not a week after like in previous seasons

Upheaval Ranked Rewards

Your end-of-season rewards will now be determined by the highest Rank tier you achieved during the entire season

Split Rewards: your season-end reward badge will be animated if you match or surpass your Split 1 Rank in Split 2. If you do not achieve this, you will get the normal version of your badge

What are all the ranked mode changes in Season 21 (Upheaval) of Apex Legends?

Judging from the patch notes, you and your friends must be within three Rank tiers to queue, just like in previous seasons. Ranked scoring will also remain unchanged for Upheaval.

Furthermore, your rank in the current season will determine where you start at the launch of Upheaval. If you end your current season at Rookie, you will be placed at 1 RP. Ending above Rookie will set you at Bronze IV.

A change worth noting is the one done to Split timings. Split 2 will commence at the same time as the .1 patch release. Previously it would start a week later.

Apex Legends Season 21 Upheaval ranked rewards

These are the end-of-season rewards after the Apex Legends Season 21 ranked changes:

The highest rank you reach during the whole of Season 21 will determine your end-of-season rewards.

The season-end reward badge offered to you will be animated if your Split 2 Rank matches or surpasses that achieved in Split 1. Failing to hit this objective will result in you getting a regular variant of the season-end reward badge.

There are no other changes done to rewards in the Apex Legends Season 21 ranked changes.

