All Assassin's Creed Mirage Dervis' Artifacts locations

Assassin's Creed Mirage, the thirteenth entry in Ubisoft's long-running open-world stealth game, is finally here. This latest installment is a return to the series' roots as it eliminates the RPG elements that were present in the previous three entries, Origins, Odyssey, and Valhalla. Instead, it opts for a more linear experience that is similar to earlier games in the series.

Just like previous Assassin's Creed titles, Assassin's Creed Mirage gives you control over a protagonist who is on a journey to become an assassin. This entry's main character is Basim Ibn Ishaq, and the game is set in 9th-century Baghdad.

While this installment is much smaller than previous ones, there are still plenty of side quests and side activities in Baghdad for you to complete if you want to take a break from the main quest.

Every Dervis' Artifact location in Assassin's Creed Mirage

One of the side activities that you can do in Assassin's Creed Mirage is to locate artifacts that the character Dervis requests. These artifacts will need to be stolen from other NPCs via pickpocketing. Finding these artifacts and returning them to Dervis provides upgrades to Basim's equipment, so they are certainly worth doing.

There are several artifacts to find in the game, and if you need a guide in finding them, check out this article, as it details the location of each one, divided by region.

Abbasiyah region Dervis Artifacts

All artifacts in the Abbasiyah region (Image via Ubisoft)

There are a total of four Dervis' Artifacts in this region. Here is where to find each one.

The first one can be found close to the Dome of the Ass area. Simply head south towards the Pharmacy District. Go further south from the Pharmacy of Haylanah to locate the civilian carrying this artifact.

The next three are a bit closer to each other. The second is at The Four Markets district with a civilian that wanders around near the arches coming from Harbiyah.

The third artifact that can be pickpocketed in this region in Assasin's Creed Mirage is across the water from Hammam. It is on the southern tip, close to the water.

The final artifact in this region is also in the Hammam region and can be found south of the Hammam marker on the map. Look for the piles of brick, and the NPC holding the artifact is standing right next to it.

Round City region Dervis Artifacts

Round City artifacts location in Assassin's Creed Mirage (Image via Ubisoft)

There are only three artifacts to pickpocket in this Assassin's Creed Mirage region. While you're at it, check out all the collectibles that are in the Round City area as well.

The first one is to the west of the Postal Bureau and locate the man standing by the white flowers under the shade.

There is another artifact to pickpocket south of the Harem landmark. Head towards the street to find your target hanging about near some stalls selling some pots.

The final artifact here is southeast of the Shurta Headquarters. This target is very close to the walls, but do be careful since the guards get aggressive when they see you coming towards the wall.

Harbiyah region Dervis Artifacts

Dervis' Artifacts in the Harbiyah region (Image via Ubisoft)

There are also a total of four artifacts that you can nab for Dervis in the Harbiyah region in Assassin's Creed Mirage.

You can get the first one from an individual who is actually quite close to Dervis' shop. In the southwest area of the Dyeing Factory, the individual is hanging around, holding onto one of these artifacts.

Next, head east from the Dyeing Factory across the water. Close to the northern side of this area, near the bridge, another person is holding onto an artifact. He is on the southeast side of the bridge.

From there, head north into Zubaydiyah. Your next target is right under the letter b of the Zubaydiyah marker on the map. The specific location is known as Ditch Sluice of the Fief.

Lastly, head over to the Damascus Gate Prison. From there, travel south past the two trees that are bunched together on the map. Here, you will see the target hanging out near a well.

Karkh region Dervis Artifacts

Pickpocketing the artifacts from Karkh in Assassin's Creed Mirage (Image via Ubisoft)

The Karkh region in Assassin's Creed Mirage is home to four Dervis' Artifacts. Aside from these artifacts, there are also several other collectibles here. Check out this guide for all the collectibles in the Karkh region.

One of these artifacts can be pickpocketed from an individual who is hanging out on the eastern side of the Monastery of The Virgins and the north of the Pomegranate Gate in Assassin's Creed Mirage.

There is another person with an artifact at the Harbor Camp district. Head to the northern portion of this district, just past the bridge and to the right, to find this individual.

The next artifact can be lifted in the area between the Cookman's Quarter and the Grand Bazaar. Locate the area where there are stalls to find the woman holding onto your next artifact.

Lastly, head to the bridge towards the west of the Al-Midhana Al-Ateeqa landmark of the map in Assassin's Creed Mirage. The person holding onto the artifact is close to the edge of the water.

Wilderness region Dervis Artifacts

Wilderness region artifacts (Image via Ubisoft)

There are only three artifacts in the wilderness areas in Assassin's Creed Mirage. This wide area of wilderness also holds plenty of collectibles, so if you have time to spare, check out this guide covering all the collectibles in the Wilderness.

To find the first one, head to the Jarjaraya village in the Wilderness South. Right in the middle of the village, look for a house with an enclosed courtyard in the back. The target is hanging out near a fountain.

Next, there is a target to pickpocket on the northwestmost corner of the Assassin's Creed Mirage map. Head south from the Winter Place fast travel point and look for the NPC who is attending to some chores. This is the person that is holding onto the artifact.

Finally, there is a camp in the middle of the Wilderness West desert. This camp is south of the Oasis fast travel point. In the camp, there is an NPC just milling about who possesses the last artifact.

These are the locations of all eighteen of Dervis' Artifacts in Assassin's Creed Mirage. Once you are done collecting these, why not go ahead and look for all the Tales of Baghdad locations with the help of this guide.