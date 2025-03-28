All Atomfall bunker locations

The Bunkers in Atomfall are scattered across different regions and play an important role in the game. According to the lore, they were originally research facilities belonging to the British Atomic Research Division but now serve as key locations for gathering resources and unlocking new skills in the game. While some Bunkers have valuable loot, others have crucial elements of the story.

On that note, here's a list of all bunkers in Atomfall with their exact coordinates on the map. Don't worry about spoilers, as we haven't included anything that would reveal story elements. This guide focuses only on the Bunker locations and exploration details.

Location of all Bunkers in Atomfall

The Bunkers are not always easy to access, as they are often well hidden or guarded by formidable enemies. Some locations require keycards or special tools to enter as well, making preparation a big part of the exploration in these Bunkers.

Here is the region-wise list of all Bunkers in Atomfall:

Slatten Dale Bunkers

Bunker L8

Bunker L8 is where the game begins and where your character initially wakes up. Located within the Quarantine Zone, it can be revisited later in the game to access previously locked areas if you have the right tools. Below are the exact coordinates of this Bunker:

Bunker L8: 24.3E, 71.0N

Bunker L7

To the east of Bunker L8, near the Helicopter Crash Site, you can easily locate Bunker L7. It contains crafting materials and Training Stimulants. However, beware, as there are some hostile enemies too. Below are the exact coordinates of this Bunker:

Bunker L7: 27.7E, 71.9N

Bunker L6

Found north of the Trader’s Camp, slightly east of the Railyard, Bunker L6 is a great early-game location for loot and weapons. This bunker also holds three Training Stimulants but has Feral enemies, making it a dangerous yet rewarding place. Below are the exact coordinates of this Bunker:

Bunker L6: 26.5E, 77.1N

Concrete Bunker

The Concrete Bunker serves as an entry point to the Sewer Tunnels. It can only be accessed using a keycard you can purchase from Molly's camp. Below are the exact coordinates of this Bunker:

Concrete Bunker: 24.7E, 78.2N

Casterfell Woods Bunkers

Bunker L9

Bunker L9 is home to both Feral enemies and toxic gas. Despite these hazards, it offers valuable loot and the recipe for crafting Combat Stims. Below are the exact coordinates of this Bunker:

Bunker L9: 23.3E, 90.6N

Remote Bunker

Another significant location, the Remote Bunker, is technically the Bunker L10. This Bunker is hidden behind the Garden Centre. It's an excellent source of supplies and Training Stimulants. Below are the exact coordinates of this Bunker:

Remote Bunker: 28.0E, 91.6N

Skethermoor Bunkers

Bunker L1

Bunker L1, also known as the Vehicle Storage Bunker, is located near Skethermoor’s Radio Tower. It houses an Atomic Battery and the Skethermoor Radio Tower Keycard, making it a valuable target. Do note that you will encounter numerous Outlaws here. Below are the exact coordinates of this Bunker:

Bunker L1: 43.4E, 74.6N

Bunker L2

Bunker L2, referred to as the Protocol Field Station, is guarded by well-armed soldiers and holds valuable items such as the Signal Redirector and several Training Stimulants. Below are the exact coordinates of this Bunker:

Bunker L2: 41.3E, 74.9N

Bunker L3

The Bunker L3, known as the Protocol Workshop, is located near the Wyndham Village Gate. This bunker contains important items such as the Windfall Key and Training Stimulants. Below are the exact coordinates of this Bunker:

Bunker L3: 38.0E, 77.4N

That concludes the list of Bunkers in Atomfall. You can also find Interchange Entrances, which have a lot of valuable loot but aren't considered as Bunkers.

