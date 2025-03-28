Atomfall Mother Jago mission walkthrough

Mother Jago is a key character in Atomfall who helps you escape the quarantine zone. However, her idea of escape is unique—rather than a physical escape, she offers a spiritual one from the region. The game features six endings based on six characters: Mother Jago, Joyce Tanner, a mysterious telephone caller, Captain Sims, Dr. Garrow, and Dr. Alan Holder.

Ad

While Mother Jago’s approach is distinctive, it doesn’t reveal much about the storyline, leaving the deeper secrets of Interchange and Oberon unclear. So, to fully explore the narrative and uncover the secrets behind the fictional Windscale disaster, it's best to follow Dr. Garrow and Dr. Alan Holder’s approach.

We cover Mother Jago’s missions and objectives to help you escape in Atomfall.

Mother Jago's main mission walkthrough in Atomfall

Find Mother Jago

Ad

Trending

Before starting Mother Jago’s path, find her in Casterfell Woods, at The Old Mine (map coordinates: 27.2 E, 92.2 N), located on the far northeast edge of the region.

Mother Jago's location in Atomfall (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Rebellion)

Brief Introduction to Atomfall

Ad

The game features four major regions (excluding The Interchange): Slatten Dale, Wyndham Village, Skethermoor, and Casterfell Woods. There are no predefined objectives, so gather clues, interact with people, and uncover information yourself.

Your journey begins in the Derelict Bunker. Upon exiting, you enter Slatten Dale, where your primary goal is to investigate the Interchange and ultimately escape the quarantine zone. Several clues will lead you to Mother Jago, but if you prefer a direct approach, head to her location using the coordinates above.

Ad

Retrieve Mother Jago’s Herbalism Book

Upon meeting her, she will ask you to recover her herbalism book, which was taken by the druids to their castle named Castle Ruins (coordinates: 19.6 E, 83.7 N) in the southwestern part of the region.

Retrieve Mother Jago's book in Atomfall (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Rebellion)

Steps to retrieve the book:

Ad

Defeat or avoid the enemies and proceed up the hill to the castle door. Inside, go left to the kitchen. Near a lit candle, find and collect the Castle Key. Head to the main dining hall, where a massive chair sits in front of a fireplace. To the right of the fireplace, use the Castle Key to unlock a hidden chamber. Inside, locate the library on the right side. On the center table, behind several candles, you’ll find the herbalism book. Also, pick up the Strange Tonic recipe from the study table.

Ad

Now, return the book to Mother Jago. She will ask you to believe in Oberon and enhance the voice in your head by making an offering at a worship statue.

Deliver the offering

To make the offering, head to the Speaking Cave, located at map coordinates 23.0 E, 85.4 N. Once inside, the druids won’t attack you if you have the offering. Proceed to find a large, tree-branched statue, where you can place the offering below it.

Ad

Deliver this offering inside the Speaking Cave in Atomfall (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Rebellion)

Afterward, return to Mother Jago, who will wait just outside the cave. She will then ask you to retrieve a Growth Stimulant from the Medical Tunnels.

Ad

Collect the Signal Redirector

Before heading to the Medical Tunnels, it’s a good idea to collect the Signal Redirector and activate the Interchange. The Signal Redirector can be found in two locations: Windfall Crate and Skethermoor Prison.

Location of the Signal Redirector inside the Skethermoor Prison in Atomfall (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Rebellion)

The best approach is to cooperate with Captain Sims in Wyndham Village. Assist him by reporting unusual activities going around the village like the St. Katherine’s Church murder, and he’ll trust you. He will then ask you to head to Skethermoor Prison to retrieve information from Dr. Garrow. Once there, interact with Dr. Garrow and then head to the north side to find a room called the Security Room. On a shelf, you’ll find the Signal Redirector.

Ad

Activate the Interchange and open the entrance to the Windscale plant

To activate The Interchange, you need four Atomic Batteries. Here are some ways to obtain them:

Atomic Battery locations:

Defeat Robots – All robots carry Atomic Batteries (tough enemies).

– All robots carry Atomic Batteries (tough enemies). Trade with Molly (Slatten Dale) – Exchange for a battery or kill her.

– Exchange for a battery or kill her. Solve St. Katherine’s Church Murder Mystery – Receive a chest key leading to a battery. Alternatively, kill the Vicar for the key.

– Receive a chest key leading to a battery. Alternatively, kill the for the key. Find a Broken Robot (Skethermoor) – Near Nora’s Camp (41.2 E, 78.2 N).

– Near (41.2 E, 78.2 N). Trade with Nora (Skethermoor) – Exchange or kill her.

– Exchange or kill her. Greenhouse Landmark (Vehicle Storage Bunker) – Find the Storage Room Keycard on a bunk bed and unlock a battery storage room.

Ad

Also read: Where to get all Atomic Batteries in Atomfall

Steps to activate the Interchange

Once you have the batteries, head to the Interchange entrance in Slatten Dale (31.0 E, 77.8 N). Enter the Central Processor room to find another Atomic Battery. Insert it into the terminal to power the Interchange bootstrap.

Use the Signal Redirector on these electric consoles to redirect the power (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Rebellion)

Next, activate all four data centers:

Ad

Slatten Dale Entrance : Charlie & Delta Data Centers

: Charlie & Delta Data Centers Skethermoor Entrance : Alpha Data Center

: Alpha Data Center Wyndham Village Entrance: Bravo Data Center

Afterward, head to the Central Processor room and redirect the power using the Signal Redirector. Finally, pull the lever to activate the Interchange, opening the Windscale plant.

Retrieve the Growth Stimulant from the Medical Tunnel

Now, head to the Medical Tunnel. To access it, head to the ground section of the Interchange. Use the Signal Redirector to disable the wall turrets and ignore the robots as you head northwest. You’ll come across a tunnel filled with blue clouds that drain health. Craft and drink a Strange Tonic and then proceed through the tunnel to find the Growth Serum next to a dead scientist at the end of the tunnel.

Ad

Retrieve the Growth Stimulant in Atomfall (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Rebellion)

Once you have the Growth Serum, proceed to the Windscale plant. Be cautious, as you’ll encounter infected enemies and ferals. It’s best to drink another Strange Tonic here. Continue until you reach a massive door leading to the Oberon Digsite. On the left side, you’ll find a building; head inside and navigate through to find an exit to the Oberon Site.

Ad

Also read: How to solve St. Katherine’s Church murder in Atomfall

Feed the Growth Stimulant to Oberon

Inside, you’ll find a Fire Safety Fluid Input terminal. Insert the Growth Serum and proceed to the Digsite. Beware of robots along the way and destroy them. Locate two fire safety valves and turn them on. Return to the building and head to the control room to pull the Fire Safety System lever.

Ad

Release the Growth Stimulant into Oberon in Atomfall (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Rebellion)

Once you’ve done this, the voice in your head will direct you to return to the Castle Ruins. Inside, head to the depths of the castle, where you’ll find a pit. Jump into it to complete the mission and become one with the earth, as the belief goes.

Ad

That covers everything there is to know regarding Atomfall Mother Jago's complete mission walkthrough guide.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.