All barber locations and hairstyles from Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

Looking good in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 isn’t just about wearing the right armor – your hairstyle and beard play a big part in how your character looks and feels. The 1.2 update introduced Barber Mode, giving you the option to change your character’s hair and beard whenever you want.

This new feature adds a fun layer of customization, letting you refine your character’s appearance to match your playstyle or mood. This guide explains where to find barbers and new hairstyles introduced with the update.

Where to find barbers in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

There are two barbers in the game, one in Zhelejov and another in Kuttenberg. Both are set up near bathhouses and are available during normal business hours.

1) Near Zhelejov’s Inn

You can find the barber near Zhelejov's Inn (Image via Deep Silver // YouTube/@ TheGamesEntertainer)

The first barber is located near the Zhelejov Wagoneer Inn, which is just northwest of Zhelejov. Upon entering the settlement, you’ll see a bathhouse on the left and an inn on the right. Walk past the bathhouse to find a white tent behind it. You can find the barber there.

2) Near Adam’s bathhouse

You can find the barber under a tent (Image via Deep Silver // YouTube/@GLITCHED GAMING)

The second barber is in Kuttenberg. After entering the city from the western gate, follow the city wall south until you reach Adam's bathhouse. On the left side of the bathhouse, you’ll spot another white tent with the barber seated underneath.

How to use barbers in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

Interact with the barbers to get a haircut (Image via Deep Silver // YouTube/@GLITCHED GAMING)

Once you find a barber, approach them and start a conversation. You can change both your hairstyle and beard for 25 Groschen. After starting the haircut, a menu will appear where you can scroll through all the available hairstyle options.

Once you’ve chosen your new look, hold the confirm button to pay the 25 Groschen fee. Your character’s appearance will instantly change to match your selection. You can visit barbers as often as you like.

Trying out different styles can also help you feel more connected to your character as you progress through the game. It is also a fun way to keep them looking fresh. Since barbers are always available during business hours, you can change your style whenever you feel like mixing things up.

