Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 walkthrough: How to complete The Axe from the Lake task

The Axe from the Lake in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 is an interesting task that can be accessed in the Trosky region. During your time in Tachov, you can get this quest from Zdenyek the Mouth. He tells the story of two brothers and a silver axe that was buried in a specific location. Your objective is to find the spot and dig out the axe.

This guide highlights all the details on completing The Axe from the Lake task in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2.

The Axe from the Lake task in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2: Location

You can access the task from Zdenyek at Tachov (Image via Deep Silver)

To access the task, you must travel to Tachov and interact with Zdenyek the Mouth. Sometimes, he is found farming at a location on the northern side of the village, and other times he is found in the village tavern.

You must win a speech battle against Zdenyek to progress further. Alternatively, you can pay 25 Groschen or offer him a drink to succeed. Choose any of the prompts when he asks what kind of story you would like to hear.

Zdenyek will proceed to narrate a tale concerning two brothers and a silver axe that lies buried with one of them in Trosky. This location is situated close to the Rocktower Pond Pier and near the summit of the hill where the burial of one brother took place.

The Axe from the Lake task in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2: Walkthrough

Find the axe

Travel northeast from the Pond Pier to find the old oak tree (Image via Deep Silver)

Commence your quest to locate the axe by ensuring you have the Spade in your possession, as it will be essential later. Subsequently, you may refer to Zdenyek's narrative within the in-game journal to guide you to the necessary destination.

To begin, proceed to the Rocktower Pond Pier, situated to the east of Zhelejov Wagoners' Inn. Subsequently, head in a northeast direction to locate the old oak tree referenced in the narrative.

The story's graveyard, where the axe can be found (Image via Deep Silver)

Continue your journey in a northeast direction to locate the rock. The graveyard referenced in the narrative is situated nearby to the north. Start digging the place to find a stash containing the following items:

Broken round shield

Gemstone silver ring

Marigold (5)

Broken axe (quest item)

While acquiring the broken axe is a must, you can also collect the other items from the stash. However, as the axe is broken, your next task is to repair it manually.

The graveyard's location where you can find the axe (Image via Deep Silver)

If you are having difficulty locating the grave or prefer to avoid complications in navigation as described in the narrative, proceed to the designated location indicated in the image above.

Repair the axe

You must repair the broken axe from the story (Image via Deep Silver)

While the objective is to repair the axe, assistance from a blacksmith is not an option. You must undertake the repair independently, and for this, one fastening material will be essential. It can be acquired from Blacksmith Radovan in Tachov.

With the necessary material and the axe in your possession, proceed to commence the smithing process.

Ensure that the axe is heated in the forge until it attains a bright golden hue. Subsequently, transition to the anvil and strike evenly across all areas of the workpiece. It is important to rotate the item to address the opposite side as well. Once the golden color diminishes, return it to the forge for further heating. Repeat this procedure several times to finalize the repair process.

Upon completion, return to Zdenyek and inform him that you have located the axe referenced in his narrative. This action will signify the conclusion of The Axe from the Lake task in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2.

