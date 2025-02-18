All correct answers to Chenyek in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

Before starting the Feast for the Poor side quest in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2, Henry will be posed with three questions by Chenyek. This interaction will occur during a visit to Kuttenberg as part of the Into the Underworld main quest. During the conversation, Chenyek will disclose information about a job and conduct a test to assess Henry's level of intelligence.

This article provides all the correct answers to Chenyek's questions in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2.

All answers to Chenyek's questions in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 to start the Feast for the Poor side quest

Correctly answer Chenyek's questions to gain Reputation (Image via Deep Silver)

To start the Into the Underworld main quest in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2's Kuttenberg, find a beggar named Goatskin, who is spying for John of Liechtenstein. Katherine will provide details about the beggar's whereabouts and tell you to visit The Hole in the Wall alehouse for more information.

As you reach the alehouse, you will get to know a local boss named Chenyek might know about Goatskin. You can interact with him inside the alehouse and ask about the beggar. However, at first, he will not disclose anything. You must win the speech battle or do an additional objective for him (fistfight against Goliath) to get information.

When done, Chenyek will ask you for help with a situation. Select the prompt "If you've got a job for me, tell me" to progress. Alternatively, you can return later and ask about the job.

Chenyek will ask you three questions as part of a test. All three questions and their answers are highlighted below:

1) What is Wycliffe's first thesis?

Answer: Repentance.

2) Which estate has the greatest reformatory potential?

Answer: The commoners!

3) Who is the rightful King of Bohemia?

Answer: Wenceslas!

Upon correctly answering all questions, Chenyek will commend you, resulting in the accumulation of Reputation points. Additionally, he will invite you to join his guild, which he asserts is founded on the principles of equality and brotherhood.

Chenyek asks you to steal food from Sigismund's warehouse (Image via Deep Silver)

Choose the prompts "I'm on your side" and "How can I join you?" and drink a beer with Chenyek to advance further.

Chenyek will once again inquire about which food should be left at Sigismund's warehouse. The correct response is "Cabbage," though selecting an incorrect answer will not affect any future outcomes.

Lastly, choose the prompt "I'll do it" to access the Feast for the Poor side quest in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2.

