Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 walkthrough: How to complete Into the Underworld main quest

Into the Underworld in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 is one of the first quests you'll encounter after accessing the Kuttenberg region. Your primary goal here is to visit Kuttenberg City and interact with Katherine. After that, Henry has to find John of Liechtenstein, who might know Sir Hans Capon's whereabouts.

This guide highlights all the steps to complete the Into the Underworld main quest in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2.

Into the Underworld side quest in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2: Location

The quest starts immediately after completing the Speak of the Devil quest (Image via Deep Silver)

After saving the Dry Devil from the enemies in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2's Speak of the Devil main quest, Henry and others discuss their next moves at the Devil's Den.

During that time, two main quests will commence simultaneously: Into the Underworld and The Devil's Pack.

You must travel to Kuttenberg City, talk to Katherine, and investigate Liechtenstein's location. However, things take unexpected turns as Henry interacts with some interesting characters.

Into the Underworld side quest in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2: Walkthrough

Speak with Katherine

Talk to Katherine at the tavern and learn about Goatskin (Image via Deep Silver)

Travel to Kuttenberg City in the southeast by following the marked location. Then, visit the Hangman's Halter Tavern and interact with Katherine. After asking her about Liechtenstein, you will learn that a beggar named Goatskin is possibly spying for "some rich lord."

Katherine will then ask you to investigate the situation at an alehouse, The Hole in the Wall. Afterward, your task is to go to the required location at Hoprink and look for Goatskin.

Ask Cheynek for help

Cheynek will reveal some information regarding Goatskin's whereabouts (Image via Deep Silver)

If you inquire about Goatskin when you arrive at the alehouse, everyone will ask you to speak with Cheynek, a local boss. Find him in the alehouse and ask about the spy.

In the next step, you can succeed in the speech battle if you have high stats for Persuasion or Intimidation. Alternatively, you can pay 200 Groschen to progress.

If you fail, you must win a brawl against Goliath nearby. Talk to him, take off all your armor, and defeat him in a battle without using any weapon.

After winning, talk to Cheynek to learn more information about Goatskin. He usually strays between Hradek and the Horse Market at Kuttenberg. Furthermore, the workers at the bathhouse may also know about Goatskin.

You can start the Feast for the Poor side quest by selecting the prompt, "If you've got a job for me, tell me." Select the following answers to Cheynek's questions:

Repentance.

The commoners!

Wenceslas.

Find Goatskin

There are different ways you can find Goatskin during the quest. They are highlighted below:

Option 1: Set a trap

Follow Udo von to find Goatskin (Image via Deep Silver)

If you want a longer process, talking to the bathhouse workers will provide notable information about Goatskin.

You can talk to the manager, Madam Beata, to learn that Goatskin typically assaults Germans because of their wealth. At night, you can find a German merchant named Udo von Tauberbischofsheim there. You can convince him to return home if you win the speech battle.

As Udo von is drunk, you can easily follow him, and on the way, catch Goatskin trying to assault the merchant.

Option 2: Go directly to Goatskin's location

The barn's location on the map (Image via Deep Silver)

In the quest area, go to the marked location on the map (shown in the image), and climb the ladder inside the barn. Although it is a restricted area, you can ignore the guard.

Go to the northwest side and fall onto another barn. Climb the ladder in there and drop down to the other side.

Follow the pathway inside the barn and climb the carriage to reach Goatskin (Image via Deep Silver)

Get on top of the carriage and reach a hidden rooftop location to find Goatskin. Importantly, make sure you reach this location during the daytime.

There is also a difficult way to find Goatskin. You can find and follow his lover, who you can locate at the bathhouse. This method is not recommended because it is complicated and requires several steps.

Talk to Goatskin and learn about Samuel (Image via Deep Silver)

Regardless of the method, talking to Goatskin will reveal that someone named Samuel hired him to spy. Convincing him requires winning the speech battle or bribing him with 150 Groschen. If you fail in the speech battle, you must pay 500 Groschen for the information.

Talk to Samuel and infiltrate the antisemites’ meeting

Interact with Samuel at the Jewish Quarter (Image via Deep Silver)

Follow the marked location on the map, reach the Jewish Quarter in Kuttenberg, and speak with Samuel. Regardless of the prompts selected, he will ask you to infiltrate an anti-Jewish sentiment meeting in the mining district at sundown.

Travel to the marked location in the eastern part of Kuttenberg. A cutscene will start, with Henry being trapped in a place where two enemies will attack him. In a subsequent cutscene, Samuel is seen getting there and admitting that he was the one who set the trap.

Travel to Liechtenstein's location with Samuel (Image via Deep Silver)

Then, Samuel will take Henry to Liechtenstein, where you can tell your story to progress. With this, the Into the Underworld side quest in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 concludes, and the Via Argentum main quest begins.

