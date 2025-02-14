  • home icon
  Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 walkthrough: How to complete Speak of the Devil main quest

Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 walkthrough: How to complete Speak of the Devil main quest

By Debayan Saha
Modified Feb 14, 2025 08:47 GMT
Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 walkthrough How to complete Speak of the Devil main quest
Devil's Den in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 (Image via Deep Silver)

Speak of the Devil in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 is one of the Kuttenberg region's initial main quests. The primary objective of this quest is to find the Dry Devil, as Henry and Zizka start their journey toward the Devil's Den. Although the quest is relatively short compared to most of the title's main quests, its narrative is pretty intriguing and introduces prominent new characters.

This article guides you through the Speak of the Devil main quest in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2.

Speak of the Devil side quest in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2: Location

Follow Zizka after finishing The Sword and the Quill quest (Image via Deep Silver)
Follow Zizka after finishing The Sword and the Quill quest (Image via Deep Silver)

The Speak of the Devil side quest starts immediately after completing The Sword and the Quill quest in the Kuttenberg region. After staying at the Suchdol fortress, Henry and Zizka travel north to locate the Dry Devil, whose location is unknown currently.

Speak of the Devil side quest in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2: Walkthrough

Save Kubyenka

Help Kubyenka in a brawl (Image via Deep Silver)
Help Kubyenka in a brawl (Image via Deep Silver)

After traveling with Zizka, select the "Head to the Devil's Den" prompt to fast-travel to the required location. A cutscene will commence showcasing a drunkard being beaten by some men. The drunkard is Kubyenka, a friend of Zizka. Defeat the enemies to help him win the brawl.

After that, you will learn the person you are looking for, the Dry Devil, has been captured. So, the next step is to plan an ambush to rescue the Dry Devil. However, first, travel to a location with Kubyenka to gather some hand cannons.

Go with Kubyenka to find the firearms

Travel with Kubyenka to his campsite (Image via Deep Silver)
Travel with Kubyenka to his campsite (Image via Deep Silver)

Get on your horse and start following Kubyenka. After reaching the required location, get off your horse and follow him to the campsite. As the next tasks require digging, grab a spade from there if you don't have one.

Follow Kubyenka to the next spot and start digging to find a Saviour Schnapps. Again, go to the subsequent location where he will ask you to gather Booze from the water. Use the prompt "Let's move on, no booze!" to ignore his request and proceed.

Dig multiple spots to progress further (Image via Deep Silver)
Dig multiple spots to progress further (Image via Deep Silver)

Next, start digging after following Kubyenka to the required location. This is a grave where you can collect a plethora of items from a dead body. Finally, follow Kubyenka to the next spot (final one), start digging, and collect the firearms from the chest. Afterward, go to the ambush area with him and talk to Zizka.

Saving the Dry Devil

Rescue the Dry Devil with the help of Zizka and others (Image via Deep Silver)
Rescue the Dry Devil with the help of Zizka and others (Image via Deep Silver)

As the ambush begins, Henry will converse with the enemy leader. If you succeed in the following speech prompt, a few enemies will flee the scene, making the fight easier.

Afterward, defeat all of the enemies to save the Dry Devil. You can then loot the enemy bodies for prominent items. When done, talk to Zizka and choose the prompt "Can we head out?" to fast-travel to the Devil's Den. This marks the end of the Speak of the Devil side quest in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2.

Quick Links

Edited by Angad Sharma
