Rankings all major Battlefield games in ascending order

Since its humble beginnings as a PC-exclusive game, the Battlefield series has grown steadily. Initially released in 2002, the Electronic Arts and DICE-developed FPS title has seen many revisions in various historical eras and acquired an enormous fanbase on consoles.

Closely allied to Call of Duty by players and critics, BF is known for having a bit more realism and a grimmer approach to the FPS universe with a priority on the team and vehicular play, as well as areas usually far bigger than the competition.

However, not all these games are made equally, and there have undoubtedly been some duds over the years. Nevertheless, there are many wonderful titles available that offer hours of fun gameplay.

Fans responded favorably to the title's multiple pre-release previews and gameplay demonstrations, but EA and DICE's BF 2042 flopped miserably upon release.

Several weeks after its release in late 2021, many devoted enthusiasts stopped playing the title because, in their opinion, it was beyond broken. Despite recent patches and upgrades suggesting that the video game is on the mend, many BF aficionados have moved on to other franchise installments.

Fortunately, there are other titles in the series worth revisiting.

Looking at the best Battlefield games, apart from 2042

13) Battlefield Hardline

Battlefield Hardline received scathing criticism when it was initially released, which may have disappointed many gamers. The title is still a lot of fun, though, and thinking back to the number of games published afterward, it significantly influenced much of the gameplay seen in contemporary BF games.

Most visuals that perhaps the series had been developing were scrapped when the concept of the entire war was abandoned for a game with an urban assault theme. Still, for those who anticipate something different from normal franchise material, the game is a lot of fun.

12) Battlefield 2142

The 2006 first-person shooter 2142 appears crazy at first view. It is based on the distant future, a setting the series had not previously explored.

At first glance, it does not appear to be a BF game. With a creative narrative and an engaging multiplayer feature that combines ancient and refurbished, this video game appears as an essential intersection between classic original games and modern-era ones.

Sadly, BF 2142 is currently virtually unplayable. It is now little more than a singular remnant of the middle of the millennium, unoptimized for modern PCs and inaccessible on any digital store.

11) Battlefield 2: Modern Combat

Battlefield 2: Modern Combat, launched in 2005 for sixth-generation consoles, was the franchise's first step into the home console market. Additionally, given that it introduced modern combat two years before Call of Duty games, it is puzzling that it didn't garner nearly as much attention as later shooters with modern military technology would.

BF 2: Modern Combat is one of the handful of games on PlayStation 2 to provide an online multiplayer mode that led the way for console rivals to follow. It deserved to be recognized as the revolutionary offering that it was.

10) Battlefield 5

After the mediocre BF: Hardline, BF 1 revitalized the series and introduced players to a brand-new scenario. As a result, some people were dubious about Battlefield 5's reintroduction to World War 2.

Having said that, while the game's early reaction was mixed, as well as some whisperings being heard about its disdain for historical authenticity, BF 5 eventually became a well-regarded edition of the franchise.

BF 5 felt unique in the pantheon of Battlefield titles, promoting new team dynamics and bringing smaller maps that prioritized close-quarters fighting. It's currently quite active, as people have returned to it after ditching the tragic dud that was BF 2042.

9) Battlefield 1943

Battlefield 1943 is a game that first-person shooter enthusiasts should remember fondly because it was a virtual release when such games were uncommon. However, when launched on Xbox Arcade, this peculiar distribution didn't stop it from being the most well-liked BF game ever.

With only three multiplayer maps when it was released, it appears that the title might have been too little or constrained to be popular. However, the wildly engaging performance enabled hours of pleasure despite the monotony.

8) Battlefield: Bad Company

The first Bad Company game is still a significant player in the first-person shooter genre, although its sequel ultimately outperformed it in terms of critical acclaim.

The campaign mode, far more focused than in recent editions, is as beautiful as it is exhilarating. It seems unique compared to other titles available at the time since it had a warped sense of humor, and its gameplay and narrative still hold up to the titles available today.

7) Battlefield Vietnam

Vietnam, the sequel to the critically acclaimed BF 1942, transplanted the original's enormous multiplayer engagements into a new battleground and innovated by including aircraft and helicopters. The title seemed like a high-budget sequel to a popular game that fans would have anticipated, with slightly improved production standards.

BF Vietnam, however, is utterly outdated now. The game needs a remake because it is too difficult to run on modern technology. The Vietnam War was depicted in other series titles, though, so this was not the only one.

6) Battlefield 3

Battlefield 3 was a video game in the BF series that appeared to elevate the series. The campaign mode was one of the greatest in the series, with the tale allowing players to take on the roles of several soldiers and also including several spectacular operations in Paris and New York City.

Furthermore, the game managed to recreate the mayhem that made BF wonderful while being based in reality on genuine mobility and narratives and a tremendously popular multiplayer option.

5) Battlefield 4

Battlefield 4 is another fan favorite. While it didn't do much to differentiate itself from its direct predecessors, it managed to do everything somewhat better. Almost every minor component of the game was somewhat enhanced.

The weaponry and online were calibrated, the vehicles easier and more entertaining to use, and the story mode was exciting. It also did more than enough narrative-wise that previous games in the franchise have missed.

The game also included some of the most devastating landscapes, enabling action-movie-style sequences.

4) Battlefield: Bad Company 2

The second game in the Bad Company 2 offshoot series is one that many gamers will remember fondly. The plot continues from the first BF: Bad Company. While the first title received mostly excellent reviews, most fans feel that the sequel outperforms it in almost every regard.

Although the graphics are old by contemporary standards, the video game is still as beautiful as it was when it was released. It helped set the benchmark for the BF style and what was achievable in humongous cooperative game mechanics for years to come.

3) Battlefield 1

The game's scenario, which sees the franchise depart from the present in favor of something like a WW1-themed game, is depicted by the number in the title. This game is one of the franchise's more recent entries.

There is a solid reason why BF 1 is one of the best-received games in the series; from excellent campaign storytelling to addictive multiplayer, there isn't much to complain about. The multiplayer is fun but well-balanced while preserving a sense of grim reality. The gunplay is fluid, and the graphics are flawless.

2) Battlefield 1942

The first BF game, released exclusively for PC in 2002, is still considered one of the greatest in the series. 1942 revolutionized the first-person shooter genre by introducing a wealth of ideas and elements never previously seen in a video game.

Adding vehicle combat to the title's multiplayer portion was a big move and would become synonymous with the franchise. Even with out-of-date visuals, it is still as entertaining as it was nearly 20 years ago.

1) Battlefield 2

The most popular game in the series also happens to be the first. Battlefield 2 was unmatched at the time due to its immersion and intensity, placing users right in the thick of some of the most important battles of WW2.

The game included 35 different vehicles that gamers could ride or fly during the campaign, with a significant emphasis on automobiles. It is among the most impactful titles of all time, setting the bar for decades to come for the first shooter and action video.

