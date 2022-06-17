"Do not abandon this game like Battlefield V": Battlefield 2042 players want DICE to continue with active development

After months of disappointment, the sentiments around Battlefield 2042 have changed for once. The new season has brought changes, including a new map that the players have truly loved.

However, much of the work is still left, and fans are hoping that DICE won't stop the development like previous entries in the franchise.

Battlefield 2042 was supposed to be the founding pillar of the next generation of the series. Unfortunately, very few things have gone right, and most players believe that the fault lies with DICE and EA.

Features like specialists and the overall map design don't have too many favorites as players have repeatedly asked for changes. With the Exposure map, fans are happy as they feel that the new addition meets the game's standards. The fan base now wants the developers to work on further improving the game in the future.

The Battlefield 2042 community hopes that DICE will continue to work on the game

The original post was made by Reddit user u/nonvizo, whose concerns were shared by many. The user stated that their only hope is for DICE to not give up on the game as they did with Battlefield V.

The user believes there's a lot of potential with the current release, which should be fulfilled. Many players think that a lot of work is required to improve the game to the expected standards.

Other users also expressed their opinions. Some were positive, while others were skeptical about Battlefield 2042 and the franchise's future. One user is sure that no one will pre-order the next title after what happened. Even hardcore fans will wait to see how the release will turn out to be and possibly look to pick it up at a discount.

Some have grown irritated with the franchise to such an extent that they have vowed to never buy another Battlefield game irrespective of what kind of work DICE does in the future.

Based on the content of the seasonal update, one player believes that DICE will eventually abandon Battlefield 2042. They believe that the rate of addition of new content shows the possibility that very few developers are working on the game.

Another user also agreed that the seasonal content is nothing but things that were guaranteed as a pre-order bonus. Hence, they are not putting any faith in DICE or its developers.

One player couldn't agree with the claim that the updates have been good. They believe that each update fixes one thing only to break another.

Some are of the opinion that DICE should just dump the game and start working on the next project from scratch.

One player couldn't understand how some might think that the game has potential when it lacks even the basic features that should have been there since its release.

A majority believes that the game will be abandoned after a certain period irrespective of despite that fact that fans want more work to be done.

it doesn't appear that DICE is ready to abandon Battlefield 2042 just yet. However, another title is reportedly in the making and one can expect that focus will gradually shift on it as time progresses.

