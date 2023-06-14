All characters that can air grab in Street Fighter 6

Street Fighter 6 has a wealth of great techniques and one of the best is the air grab. Grabbing or Throwing is a source of high damage and a solid way to counter most characters in Capcom’s latest fighting game. Not every character has access to this useful technique. Everyone can throw, but not everybody can be quite that punishing from the air.

Whether a normal throw or a command throw, it’s worth knowing how to bully someone back down to the ground.

Air grabs are a rare, special technique only certain Street Fighter 6 characters can use. Knowing your chosen fighter can do it means you have a solid anti-air technique in your back pocket. If your opponent jumps too much, you now have a solution.

Who can air grab in Street Fighter 6?

Juri (j.LP+LK)

Cammy (j.LP+LK)

Chun-li (j.LP+LK)

Guile (Back or Forward+LP+LK)

JP (j.LP+LK)

Air grabs in Street Fighter 6 are a powerful tool that does significant damage. Throws in this game are already powerful and easy to perform - Light Punch and Light Kick at the same time. The above World Warriors can also do this in the air.

This is done the same as on the ground - just jump first. However, while you can use this to punish opponents in Street Fighter 6, you can also punish opponents with air grabs.

A good example is Guile. Unlike the others, Colonel Guile has a back and forward throw in the air, so you have one additional input. He has one of the best ways to use the air grab. Using Sonic Booms, you can force an opponent to jump at you. That’s when you quickly jump and throw.

Chun-Li is in a similar position to Guile. She can bait out jumps thanks to her projectile. She can easily air grab someone down and set up a variety of kick mixups to punish on wakeup.

Juri’s projectiles are low to the ground, but players may jump instead of block. People want to jump in on characters like Juri Han, but she can easily meet them in the air and, on waking up, drop a low projectile. She and other characters can also use it to punish Dhalsim's teleport.

The Killer Bee, Cammy has a wealth of anti-air options, and the air grab is just another one of them. You can prepare her Heavy punch on wakeup and link that into a combo.

A lot of Cammy’s normals feel quite safe, so you can set up a variety of combos upon hitting the ground.

Then you have JP, who is a very tricky, sneaky character. People may want to jump in response to so many of his specials or normals for his air throw. Once he’s dropped an opponent, you could set up his command grab. As soon as they get up, they get thrown again.

Who has access to air command grab in Street Fighter 6?

Kimberly (j.QFC+P/PP)

Zangief (SPD+K/KK)

Zangief in Street Fighter 6 has an aerial command grab, which isn’t a shock. He’s had a super that featured a similar maneuver in the past. This Air SPD, Borscht Dynamite, is a powerful move if you’re good at 360 motions.

However, you can combo this move and deal a lot of damage without much effort. By using Zangief’s Lariat Super, you can Drive Rush forward after crouching punch to keep the opponent in the air, and if you’re fast enough, you can quickly jump SPD and use this move without waiting on an opponent.

Then you have Kimberly. Her command air grab is a QCF.HP motion. Hers is one of the easiest to set up, provided you can quickly jump after her QCF.HP. As seen in our combo guide for Kimberly, you can QCF.HP, jump quickly and hit the input. She launches the enemy into the air, and you can easily jump and throw them to the ground.

Unlike a normal air grab, these Street Fighter 6 characters can combo directly into their air throws for impressive damage.

As Street Fighter 6’s lifetime goes on, people will surely find more ways to bait and mix up opponents thanks to air grabs. Characters with fast inputs and tricky maneuvers will always get the most out of their throw techniques. You can read our review of Capcom's fighting game here.

