All collectible locations in Doom The Dark Ages Chapter 10 (The Forsaken Plains)

There are four collectibles in Doom The Dark Ages Chapter 10, The Forsaken Plains, that can be collected by taking some hidden routes and accessing secret areas. The mission takes place in Hell, and the protagonist needs to open the Castle gates to get to Prince Ahzrak. The mission is comparatively long and might take you some time when exploring the chaotic realm. Some of the locations in this arena are tricky to reach, and it is best to use a guide when trying to collect all hidden items.

This article will highlight all collectible locations in Doom The Dark Ages Chapter 10.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the author’s opinion. This article contains the location of collectibles such as Toys, Weapon skins, and Codex only, and does not outline the location of any Resources of the mission.

How to find all collectibles in Doom The Dark Ages Chapter 10

Here is a quick overview of all collectible locations in Doom The Dark Ages Chapter 10:

1) Cyberdemon Toy

After destroying the Hell Cannons, you can find a jump boost area present right over the edge of the map. You can take this boost to reach the isolated platform bound with two chains. Here you can spot a purple question mark and collect it to secure the Cyberdemon Toy.

Cyberdemon Toy collectible (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming | Bethesda Softworks)

2) The Forsaken Plains Codex

Near the starting area, you will find fire traps that activate and deactivate. This area is present near the second Sentinel Shrine, which is inside a cave-like room. Once the traps are deactivated, you can run across them and get to an open area. Collect all the loot in this area and take the path on the right to secure the next collectible. You will have secured The Forsaken Plains Codex by collecting the page.

The Forsaken Plains Codex collectible (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming | Bethesda Softworks)

3) Cycler Nightmare Weapon Skin

After destroying the first Hell Cannon, there is an area on the opposite side of the entrance of the tower. You will need to take the stairs and move forward, and reach a slope that tilts down. When moving toward the area, you will be able to spot the purple question mark quite easily since it stands out from the chaotic environment of Hell. Simply walk over to this spot and you can obtain the Cycler Nightmare Weapon Skin.

Cycler Nightmare Weapon Skin collectible (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming | Bethesda Softworks)

4) Prince Ahzrak Codex

For this stage, you will need to obtain the Purple Secret Key. This item will help you unlock various locked secret areas. The gate is present after the phase where you need to secure the Atlan Core. When clearing out the area after collecting the Core, you will be able to take a route on the edge of the map that leads to a locked door. You will be able to get the Prince Ahzrak Codex here.

Prince Ahzrak Codex collectible (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming | Bethesda Softworks)

Finding and opening these gates is quite easy; however, getting the key might be a challenge for some players. All you need to do is go to the side of the caged area where the key is kept and then use your shield to climb above it. Defeat the demons inside and then strike the Breakable Metal Cross and drop down from the broken floor to obtain the Purple Key.

That concludes all of the collectibles you can get in Doom The Dark Ages Chapter 10. Be sure to follow Sportskeeda for more updates, guides, and news.

