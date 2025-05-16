The Butcher skin in Doom The Dark Ages is a brand-new DOOM Slayer skin available in the game for free. All you need to do is to opt in to Bethesda’s email communications, and you will receive the Butcher skin alongside some cool cosmetics for other games as well.
Here's how you can get the Butcher skin in Doom The Dark Ages.
Steps to get the Butcher skin in Doom The Dark Ages
To unlock the Butcher skin in Doom The Dark Ages, opt in to Bethesda’s email communications. Here's how to do it:
- Go directly to freebundle.bethesda.net or scan the in-game QR code.
- Log in/Sign up to your verified Bethesda account.
- Opt in to email communications from the Marketing Preferences page.
- Now click on Claim Now and enter the game to receive your items.
If you have followed the above-mentioned steps correctly, you should be able to claim your Butcher DOOM Slayer skin from the main menu. Head over to the Extras tab and select Slayer skins to find it.
Apart from the Butcher skin, the bundle contains items for Fallout 76 and Doom Eternal. So, if you are a fan of these games, this becomes even more valuable.
This covers everything you need to know about how to unlock the Butcher skin in Doom The Dark Ages. It is important to note that this is a promotional offer and it will last from May 15, 2025, 10AM ET, to June 27, 10AM ET.
