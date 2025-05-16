All collectible locations in Doom The Dark Ages Chapter 11 (Hellbreaker)

The Hellbreaker mission in Doom The Dark Ages has only a single collectible item. The quest begins with the protagonist reaching the piloting chamber of the Atlan after activating it with the Core. The visuals boot up and provide you with manual control over the massive machine that you need to operate while defeating titan-sized demons. This is a unique mission that provides a fresh combat experience while piloting a giant bipedal machine with guns and melee.

This article will highlight the only collectible in Doom The Dark Ages Chapter 11.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the author’s opinion. This article contains the location of the collectible only, and does not outline the locations of any of the Resources of the mission.

How to find collectible in Doom The Dark Ages Chapter 11

Here is how you can find the only collectible present in Doom The Dark Ages Chapter 11:

Atlan Toy

After defeating the wave of massive demons in the city-like arena, you will need to use the Atlan to get through Hell’s chaotic environment and cross a river of magma. This is where the protagonist gets out of the massive machine and walks over to the other side to continue the mission.

Automap shows all routes and location of the collectible (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming | Bethesda Softworks)

During the exit animation, you will begin by walking from the hand of the Atlan. Here, you need to turn around and walk over to the head of the machine. You will be able to spot a purple question mark on the top, which will provide you with the Atlan Toy collectible. It is best to walk this area slowly, as you might slip on the narrow route and fall.

Collectible location on top of the Atlan (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming | Bethesda Softworks)

This is one of the shortest missions in the entire game. Doom The Dark Ages Chapter 11 acts like a bridge across different missions and establishes the use of Atlans in the gameplay since they can be spotted in various maps. The use of such a machine is quite exciting as the game also offers players different adventures while piloting a Serrat to participate in aerial combat.

