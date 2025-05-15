All collectible locations in Doom The Dark Ages Chapter 5 (The Holy City of Aratum)

There are four collectibles in Doom The Dark Ages Chapter 5, The Holy City of Aratum, that you can obtain by exploring hidden routes and secret areas. The collectibles in this mission are placed a bit far from each other since the chapter is comparatively longer than others in the game. This adventure takes the protagonist through another massive fight as Prince Ahzrak starts to make a move to acquire the Heart of Argent and its powers.

This article will highlight all collectible locations in Doom The Dark Ages Chapter 5.

Note: This article contains the locations of collectibles such as Toys, Weapon skins, and Codex only, and does not outline the location of any Resources of the mission.

How to find all collectibles in Doom The Dark Ages Chapter 5

Here is a quick guide that you can use to find all collectibles in Doom The Dark Ages Chapter 5:

1) Deag Loric Codex

When destroying the third Hell Carrier, you will need to destroy a large worm-like turret on the side of the city walls. Fly through the opening and take out any enemies blocking the path. Once you find the landing location, you will need to destroy several waves of demons along the way.

Toward the end of this phase, you will be able to drop down just before the exit portal and find a Codex on the platform. Make sure to collect it before heading for the exit.

Deag Loric Codex location (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Bethesda Softworks)

2) The Holy City of Aratum Codex

After unlocking the Super Shotgun when destroying the Hell Carriers, you will need to follow the objective marker and then push the block with your shield from the scaffolding on the other side.

Once this is done, you can climb up on it and get to the left side of the structure and enter the building through a broken wall. Eliminate all enemies and drop down another level to find the second Codex.

The Holy City of Aratum Codex (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Bethesda Softworks)

3) Serrat Toy

By taking the scaffolding route again, you will be able to find a closed chamber where enemies will burst out from the wall. Defeat all the demons here and then go through the crack in the wall. You can then take the stairs and climb up to find a purple question mark and secure the Serrat collectible. Hit the Breakable Metal Cross with your shield to create an exit.

Serrat Toy collectible location (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Bethesda Softworks)

4) Pulverizer Nightmare Weapon Skin

Fly out on the Serrat and navigate to a circular platform that is being defended by two massive demons. Defeating them will unlock a landing zone. You need to get down to this spot and then visit the lower section of the destroyed area. The path will be narrow and lead outside with a small trail of Gold.

Toward the end of the route, you will encounter another purple question mark, which will reward you with the Pulverizer Nightmare Weapon Skin. This is the final collectible item in Doom The Dark Ages Chapter 5.

Final area before Doom The Dark Ages Chapter 5 ends (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Bethesda Gaming)

