Inzoi is a realistic life-simulator that enables you to participate in everyday chores like cooking, etc. There is a cooking system in the game where you can try out numerous recipes. However, making food in Inzoi can be a little unusual compared to cooking in other games or even in real life.
In this guide, you will learn about all the recipes in Inzoi.
All cooking recipes in Inzoi
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
It is not enough to know how to cook in Inzoi. You must also be able to prepare food. To prepare these meals, you can simply access the in-game fridge. After opening the fridge, you will come across a menu with several choices. You then have to decide which dish you want to cook.
But you have to keep one thing in mind — you will only be able to make this dish if you have met all the requirements. Here is a list of all the recipes you can cook in the game.
By looking at the information provided regarding all the recipes in the table above, you can select which meal to cook accordingly. Since the game is still in its Early Acces period, we can expect more exciting recipes soon.
Check out other guides from Inzoi
- All career options in Inzoi
- How to get a job in inZOI
- How to sell items in Inzoi
- How to get free money in Inzoi
- How to respawn stuck Zoi in Inzoi
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.