All cooking recipes in Inzoi

Inzoi is now available on Steam (Image via KRAFTON Inc. || YouTube/@fantayzia)

Inzoi is a realistic life-simulator that enables you to participate in everyday chores like cooking, etc. There is a cooking system in the game where you can try out numerous recipes. However, making food in Inzoi can be a little unusual compared to cooking in other games or even in real life.

In this guide, you will learn about all the recipes in Inzoi.

All cooking recipes in Inzoi

All recipes in Inzoi (Image via KRAFTON Inc. || YouTube/@fantayzia)

It is not enough to know how to cook in Inzoi. You must also be able to prepare food. To prepare these meals, you can simply access the in-game fridge. After opening the fridge, you will come across a menu with several choices. You then have to decide which dish you want to cook.

But you have to keep one thing in mind — you will only be able to make this dish if you have met all the requirements. Here is a list of all the recipes you can cook in the game.

DishPrice in Meow
(in-game currency)		Cooking Level Required Ingredients
Dumplings40NA
Salad201x Veneer Countertop
Egg Bread50NA
Pancakes501x Veneer Countertop
1x Electric Oven Range A
Chicken Breast Salad51NA
Yukgaejang50NA
Egg Omelette100NA
Tomato Pasta701x Tomato
1x Veneer Countertop
Salmon Steak1001x Veneer Countertop
1x Electric Oven Range A
Flatfish Sushi1001x Veneer Countertop
1x Fish
Pizza200NA
English Breakfast120NA
Cake250NA
Fried Chicken200NA
Steak3001x Veneer Countertop
1x Barbecue Grill
By looking at the information provided regarding all the recipes in the table above, you can select which meal to cook accordingly. Since the game is still in its Early Acces period, we can expect more exciting recipes soon.

